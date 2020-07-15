24 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has been a testing time for everyone, separating several people from their friends and families. And five months on, the ongoing pandemic has also seen a few unlucky couples call time on their relationships.
Here are some of the celebrity couples who have since called it quits during and after lockdown. From ending marriages to fizzled-out flings, take a look at the stars who are adjusting to the 'new normal' as singletons...
Shane Lynch and Sheena White
Boyzone star Shane revealed he parted ways from wife Sheena after 13 years of marriage back in April. The singer admitted they had been "at each other's throats" during lockdown, and that he had moved out of their family home where they live with their two daughters, Billie, 11, and Marley, seven. Speaking on Paul Danan's Morning After podcast, the singer shared: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing. I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space." Shane, who travels a lot on tours, went on to add: "You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."