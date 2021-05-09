﻿
21 Photos | Celebrities

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars

Who's single and who's dating?

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
You're reading

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars

1/21
Next

Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video – and she looks so different!
Matthew Moore
Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
1/21

Formula 1 is a high-octane sport with a demanding schedule, and yet many of the drivers have still managed to find love.

Some drivers prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, but others post numerous snaps with their partner onto their social media feed.

Find out who's dating and who's single below...

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
2/21

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is currently believed to be single, but the seven-time world champion has been linked to many high-profile names over the years. The driver is most known for his on/off relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger which lasted for seven years. During their time together, the former couple sparked several engagement rumours, but it was never to be…

The star has since been linked to names like Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, Rita Ora and Rihanna. More recently he's been linked to Russian model Viktoria Odintcova, who revealed to RT that the pair had dated, but were now firmly just "friends". Lewis previously told The Times in 2018 that his love life was "non-existent".

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's 'real' appearance in beach photo gets fans talking

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
3/21

Lando Norris

Lando Norris is currently believed to be single. The British driver has previously opened up about not fully embracing his celebrity status admitting to the In the Pink podcast that he enjoys "spending time alone". He called forced socialising at dinners his "worst nightmare" and added that being antisocial was his "jam".

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
4/21

George Russell

George Russell is currently dating business and management student Carmen Montero Mundt, with the couple first being spotted in the paddock at last year's Tuscan Grand Prix. The pair keep private about their relationship, but they were spotted holidaying in St. Barts earlier this year.

George previously dated Seychelle de Vries, the sister of his former Formula 2 teammate Nick de Vries, from 2017 to 2019.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
5/21

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is currently dating Australian road cyclist Tiffany Cromwell. The couple confirmed their relationship in a post on Valentine's Day in 2020. Tiffany currently rides for the UCI Women's WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM team, and has won numerous silver and bronze medals in cycling competitions.

Valtteri was previously married to Olympic swimmer Emilia Pikkarainen. The couple began dating in 2010 and married in 2016. In November 2019 they announced their divorce, with the driver citing the "challenges my career and life situation bring."

MORE: Is Outlander's Sam Heughan dating? His sweet comments on romance

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
6/21

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is currently dating 32-year-old Brazilian model and journalist Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. The couple announced their relationship on New Year's Day earlier this year as they cosied up on a Brazilian beach. Rumours about their relationship began in October 2020 when Max commented on one of her Instagram posts.

Kelly previously dated Max's F1 rival, Daniil Kvyat, and the former couple share a daughter, Penelope Kyvat, aged one. The pair were together from January 2017 to December 2019. The 32-year-old is well-known in the motorsport world, as the PR practitioner has been handling social media for Formula-E since 2015.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
7/21

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez married his wife, 24-year-old Carola Martinez, on 3 June 2018. The couple began seeing each other in 2017 after meeting at a disco and have since welcomed two children into their family, a son and a daughter. Their son, Sergio Jr., was born on 21 December 2017, and they welcomed daughter Carlota on 15 September 2019.

Not much is known about Carola, but she regularly takes to Instagram to share sweet family pictures with her 41,000 followers.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
8/21

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is currently dating 20-year-old influencer and archaeology student Charlotte Sine. The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2019 after Charlotte shared some pictures of the pair on a skiing holiday. The pair's relationship appears to be going strong, as Charlotte frequently shares snaps of their travels and has called him her "one". Despite their closeness, last year Charlotte was forced to buy a subscription to Charles's Twitch channel in order to get back into their apartment after she accidentally locked herself out and he couldn't hear her knocking.

The Ferrari driver previously dated Italian model Giada Gianni for four years, between 2015 and 2019, but the pair split with Giada saying Charles wanted to focus on his Ferrari career.

MORE: Emmerdale's real-life couples revealed: Charley Webb, Michelle Hardwick and more

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
9/21

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Although neither have confirmed a relationship, it's believed that Carlos Sainz Jr. is dating press officer Isabel Hernaez. The potential pair like to keep private about their personal lives, but Isabel has shared photos of herself in attendance at various Grand Prix weekends supporting Carlos's team, and a picture she posted last year appeared to show her at Goodwood with the Spanish driver.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
10/21

Daniel Ricciardo

It is currently believed that Daniel Ricciardo is single after he split with childhood sweetheart Jemma Boskovich in 2016. Jemma is a jewellery designer and the pair were partners at a school ball, Daniel blamed his hectic work schedule for the breakdown of their relationship.

Since their split, the driver has been linked to his former Red Bull colleague Annemarie Horbass and model and actress Jessica Gomes. Daniel refuted claims that he dated Gomes, saying the first he knew about it was when friends contacted him over a news article.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
11/21

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is currently dating 32-year-old Italian model Linda Morselli, with the pair first getting together in 2016. Linda boasts over 227,000 followers on her Instagram account and has appeared in films like The Paramedic. Earlier this year, when Fernando was injured in a traffic collision, Linda stayed by his side at the hospital and kept his family updated on his condition. But it doesn't currently sound like wedding bells are on the horizon, as although Linda admitted to Vanitatis that she'd like to start a family, she currently wants to focus on her career.

Fernando was previously married to Spanish singer Raquel de Rosario. The couple married in 2006, but announced their divorce in 2011, stating that while they were separating as a married couple they would continue to remain good friends.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
12/21

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is currently dating 22-year-old Italian business management student Elena Berri. Elena is currently studying in Geneva, and the couple met in 2017. Elena initially didn't know that the Frenchman was a racing driver. The pair have now been seen many times in the paddock and at other events.

MORE: Who is Saturday Night Live host Daniel Kaluuya dating?

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
13/21

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is currently believed to be single. The Frenchman was dating aeronautical engineer Caterina Masetti Zannini, with the pair believed to have started seeing each other in 2018. Although some outlets claim the couple are still seeing each other, F1 photographer and reporter Kym Illman wrote that the couple split in 2020. Caterina used to post several snaps with her former beau all over her Instagram feed, but her last post featuring him is dated April 2020.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
14/21

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is one of the newer faces on the F1 grid, and the Japanese driver doesn't share much about his personal life. It's currently believed that the 20-year-old is single.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
15/21

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is married to childhood sweetheart Hanna Prater, with the happy couple tying the knot in 2019. The four-time world champion is incredibly secretive about his personal life, and fans only learned about their marriage after seeing the German with a wedding ring on his finger. Hanna and Sebastian are believed to have met in 2006 and have lived together since 2010.

The pair share three children, daughters Emilie, aged seven, and Matilda, aged five, and a son born in 2019. The couple have not yet shared their son's name publicly.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
16/21

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll is currently dating 26-year-old Italian model Sara Pagliaroli. The model, who boasts over 140,000 followers on Instagram, was spotted at the season opener in Bahrain cheering her beau on from the sidelines.

The model hinted at their relationship back in January posting a video of the shadows of herself and an unknown male together on the beach. They went public on Valentine's Day, with Sara posting a series of loved-up pictures with the 22-year-old.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
17/21

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen is currently married to underwear model Minttu Virtanen, with the couple tying the knot on 7 August 2016. The couple share two children together, son Robin, born on 28 January 2015, and daughter Rianna, born on 16 May 2017.

The former world champion was previously married to Finnish model Jenni Dahlman, after they met in 2002. The former couple wed on 31 July 2004, before separating in February 2013 and finalising their divorce in 2014.

MORE: Who is MacGyver star Lucas Till dating?

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
18/21

Antonio Giovinazzi

Antonio Giovinazzi is currently dating Antonella Maraglino. Not much is known about the blonde beauty, as the pair keep their relationship out of the public eye, but it's believed that they've been dating on and off for three years.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Instagram
19/21

Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi is currently dating Polish model Sandra Dziwiszek, with the pair believed to have gotten together in June 2020. Sandra has quite an impressive CV, as she previously worked as a lawyer and a professional pole vaulter!

The Canadian driver was forced to miss her birthday back in March due to competing in the season opener.

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
20/21

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, who is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has previously stressed the importance of keeping his personal life secret. However, the German driver has been linked to Justine Huysman, the daughter of family friend Harald Huysman. Justine has accompanied Mick to many F2 and F1 events, but nothing official has been confirmed.

MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals what he learnt from the Queen

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars
Photo: © Getty Images
21/21

Nikita Mazepin

It is not known whether Nikita Mazepin is single. Some publications linked the Russian driver to model Alena Shishkova, back in 2016 when Nikita would have been just 17. The pair were seen at some events, but neither have shared recent pictures of each other on their respective social media pages.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.