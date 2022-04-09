7 of the hottest celebrity events in April 2022

From fancy fashion launches to hitting the decks at an exclusive after-party, our favourite celebrities have been out in force as they hit the social scene once again. Tom Felton and Phoebe Dynevor were among the party crowd this month.
We will be updating our gallery with pictures of the showbiz regulars hitting the London party scene, so keep coming back to check for updates.
Christine Lampard and Linda Robson
Wallis launch at Daphne's Restaurant
Christine Lampard looked typically stylish as she celebrated the launch of her latest SS22 collection with Wallis this month. On the night, the TV star was supported by her Loose Women colleague Linda Robson.
MORE: Christine Lampard oozes elegance in bridal white suit as she celebrates huge milestone