7 of the hottest celebrity events in April 2022

Some of the best parties filled with fun and glamour

From fancy fashion launches to hitting the decks at an exclusive after-party, our favourite celebrities have been out in force as they hit the social scene once again. Tom Felton and Phoebe Dynevor were among the party crowd this month.

We will be updating our gallery with pictures of the showbiz regulars hitting the London party scene, so keep coming back to check for updates.

Christine Lampard and Linda Robson

Wallis launch at Daphne's Restaurant

Christine Lampard looked typically stylish as she celebrated the launch of her latest SS22 collection with Wallis this month. On the night, the TV star was supported by her Loose Women colleague Linda Robson.

Aj Odudu

SHEIN x Klarna launch

The Strictly star partied the night away at the SHEIN x Klarna spring collection launch in Covent Garden on 7 April. She was joined by the likes of Martine McCutcheon and Georgia Toffolo.

Tom Felton and Lizzie Annis

Critics' Circle Theatre Awards after-party at The Ham Yard Hotel

The actors were guests at the 31st Annual Critics' Circle Theatre Awards after-party at The Ham Yard Hotel on 3 April.

Vick Hope

The No7 Pro Derm Scan launch party

The radio star partied at the No7 Pro Derm Scan launch party to celebrate the new dermatologist-grade device which has launched exclusively in Boots stores on 5 April.

Phoebe Dynevor

Daddy afterparty at The Almeida Theatre

The Bridgerton actress kept it simple yet chic at the press night afterparty for Daddy at The Almeida Theatre on 6 April.

Katya Jones

The Hidden Sea party at Australia House

On 7 April, London's eco-conscious celebrities turned up in force at Australia House, home of the Australian High Commission, at a party thrown by ocean-saving wine, The Hidden Sea. Stars and influencers – including Strictly's Katya Jones - partied in the Great Hall, an incredible, glamorous and cavernous room not usually opened to the public that found fame as the location for the inside of Gringotts Bank in the Harry Potter movies.

Stephen Fry

Artingstall's Gin VIP Launch Party

Also on the same night, Stephen Fry headed to the launch of Artingstall's Gin by Paul Feig at Isabel in Mayfair.

