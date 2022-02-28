Louise Redknapp shares heartfelt message to her sons with ex Jamie The former strictly star posted the adorable update to social media

Louise Redknapp delighted fans on Sunday as she shared a heartfelt message to her sons, Beau, 13, and Charley, 17.

The former Eternal singer shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her boys wrapped up in matching grey hoodies as they headed to Wembley stadium to watch Liverpool v Chelsea.

Alongside the snapshot, Louise sweetly wrote: "Seeing my boys together at the football makes my heart melt."

Beau and Charley enjoying themselves at the football game on Sunday

The West End star has been busy lately, concentrating on brand-new additions to her gorgeous 'Weekend Edit' for Peacocks, and on Saturday showed off some of the new looks in an Instagram reel.

The new selections include some stunning oversized jeans and snuggly jumpers - but the former Strictly Come Dancing star stole the show in a gorgeous mid-length black dress with white polka-dots.

Louise sporting her 'Weekend Edit' collection for Peacocks

Fans supported the singer-songwriter, with one commenting: "Beautiful lady. I've been a fan since Eternal." Another wrote: "Wow, you look amazing Louise."

That's not all the mum-of-two has been up to. On Valentine's Day, Louise announced she will be joining the cast of Fatal Attraction on their ongoing tour. Kym Marsh is currently starring in the production.

Captioning a sultry image of the cast, Louise wrote on Instagram: "I'm pleased to announce I'm joining the cast of Fatal Attraction playing the role of Beth alongside @susieamy and #OliverFarnworth from 8th March.

"This is something really new for me, I'm really looking forward to a new challenge and working with a great cast and fantastic director @fatalonstage."

Friends of Louise came out in support of her bold career move. Poet Charly Cox commented: "AMAZING LOU!!!!" and fellow actress Kelle Bryan added: "Congratulations babe" alongside several emojis of applauding hands.

Fans also weighed in on the announcement. One wrote: "Good luck to you Louise, but I'm sure you won't need it." Another commented: "Ooooooh this is exciting! Congratulations Lou."

In the promo-pic, Louise is the picture of sophistication wearing a black shirt and matching black trousers as she poses with her cast-mates.

