This healthy veggie burger recipe is the answer to those fast food cravings The meatless burger you need to try

Looking for the best veggie burger out there? Fortunately, there is a large variety out there now, however, you need to try this homemade courgette, sweet potato and chickpea veggie burger recipe because it is delicious. Even the most ardent of meat eaters will be impressed by these succulent and moreish veggie burgers, fresh, healthy and full of flavour

COURGETTE, SWEET POTATO & CHICK PEA VEGGIE BURGERS

Makes 4 burgers

INGREDIENTS

• 2 red onions, peeled

• 1 tsp butter

• 1 tsp sugar

• 250g/9oz sweet potatoes

• 250g/9oz courgette

• 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas (220g drained weight)

• 1 egg

• 2 tbsp plain flour

• 3 tbsp breadcrumbs

• 1/2 bunch fresh chives, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• Salt, freshly ground black pepper and smoked paprika spice

• A little sunflower oil

• Handful of lettuce leaves

• 4 sesame seed burger buns, cut in half

• 1 large salad tomato, sliced

• Chipotle mayonnaise, to serve (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Step 1.

Cut the red onions into thick rings. Melt the butter in a frying pan with the sugar, add the onion and cook to brown and caramelise. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, keeping warm.

Step 2.

Peel the sweet potatoes and the courgette, then grate both with the extra coarse blade. Set aside.

Step 3.

Drain the chickpeas and roughly crush half of them. Put everything together in a bowl. Add the egg, flour, breadcrumbs, chives, garlic, salt, pepper and the smoked paprika spice into the bowl. Mix everything together.

Step 4.

Form the burgers either with damr hands (to prevent sticking) or with a burger-shaper, then rub a little oil on each side and cook them on a preheated prepared BBQ or under a preheated hot grill, turning. Once cooked, remove from the BBQ place on kitchen towel.

Step 5.

Toast the burger buns on the BBQ, in the toaster or under the preheated grill. 6. To assemble the burgers, place a lettuce leaf on the base bun, followed by a burger then top with the red onions, a slice of tomato, a generous dollop of the chipotle mayonnaise and top with the other half of the toasted bun.

