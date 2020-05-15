Asda launch £30 food boxes with two-day delivery in lockdown - see details Lockdown grocery shopping just got easier thanks to Asda

Supermarket chain Asda is coming to our rescue with a new food box delivery service during the coronavirus lockdown. The newly-created foodboxes.asda.com site allows you to easily purchase a £30 box for your family or loved ones – with speedy delivery in just two days’ time. Packed full of 31 hard to find items like bread, pasta, long-life milk and tinned food, it’s the best bargain available from British supermarkets right now.

With the news that many vulnerable people are still desperately trying to book a delivery slot, Asda is hoping to take the pressure off their overstretched online delivery service and make it easier to get the essentials without leaving the house. If like us, you've been struggling to get food delivered to your vulnerable and elderly relatives, this could be the perfect solution.

Asda’s managing director of sourcing and procurement, Mike Snell, commented: "At Asda, we’re committed to helping ease the strain on our customers during this time and hope that by offering our food box at an affordable price, we can help to make lives that little bit easier, giving people peace of mind that their cupboards will be well stocked without the stress."

Value for money: £30 for 31 items

What other supermarkets have food box deliveries?

ALDI

Budget supermarket Aldi has crammed 22 food items and household products into their box, from rice and pasta to all-important hand wash. Due to high demand, there might be a small delay to the 2-3 day scheduled delivery time.

Value for money: £23.99 for 22 items

WAITROSE

Waitrose also has a food delivery box on offer, filled with long-life items like pasta, beans, tinned fish and vegetables – and some extra treats. The wide-ranging box, available via John Lewis, will feed an adult for a week.

Value for money: £25 for 24 items

M&S

Marks & Spencer’s £35 option will see you through these hard times with the usual essentials (including toilet roll). You’ll also find some of their signature treats inside; like Percy Pig sweets – yum. However, it doesn’t come cheap and is so popular it's currently out of stock!

Value for money: £35 for 20 items

MORRISONS

Morrisons has followed up their two £30 essentials boxes with a new 10kg British Farming Food Box, the only option to include meat. Priced at £45 and promising next day contactless delivery, you’ll get a whopping seven packs of meat (including ribeye steak), two blocks of cheese, four pints of milk, a block of butter, a kilo of potatoes and five packs of British vegetables – all while supporting British farmers. The best option for families, £1 from every box will also be donated to farming charities through The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

Value for money: £45 for 10kg of fresh produce

