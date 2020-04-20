IKEA isn't just a store to peruse household items and get inspiration for beautiful home interiors - we all know at least one person who visits simply to get a taste of the iconic meatballs. After the Swedish retailer closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have been left longing after the hearty dish. Following the likes of McDonald's - who recently revealed how to make the egg & sausage McMuffin - IKEA has unveiled its secret recipe to recreate the delicious meatballs at home.

IKEA even provided its iconic step-by-step instructions for the recipe!

The Swedish meatballs are traditionally served hot in-store with a cream sauce, mash and lingonberry jam. And cooks will be pleased to know both the meatballs and sauce can be replicated in just six simple steps - all detailed on one of IKEA's iconic step-by-step instruction manuals! So read on if you need your meatball fix…

IKEA Swedish meatballs in cream sauce

Makes 16-20 meatballs (serves four)

INGREDIENTS

Meatballs

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Swedish cream sauce

A dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flour

150ml vegetable stock

150ml beef stock

150ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

INSTRUCTIONS

Meatballs

Combine the beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper. Shape the mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours. In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add the meatballs and brown on all sides. Add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (180°C or 160°C fan) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Swedish cream sauce

In a frying pan, melt the butter. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes. Add the vegetable and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir. Serve with your favourite potatoes.

