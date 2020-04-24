These 13-year-olds are raising money for the NHS by selling Bake Kits - and Bake Off's Nadiya inspired them Their combined love of The Great British Bake Off inspired them...

In an incredible act of kindness, cousins Eliza and Rose, both 13, have launched Bake Kits to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic. Donating one hundred percent of the profits to NHS Charities Together, these teens are supporting frontline workers by selling four simple baking kits - available for sale on their website. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Eliza and Rose are opening up about why they've launched Bake Kits, their close ties to the NHS and their love for The Great British Bake Off.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: HELLO!'s Rosie Nixon On What Kindness Means To Her

RELATED: 11 charities you can support during coronavirus and how to help

Eliza and Rose have launched Bake Kits to raise money for the NHS

Explaining how the project came about, Rose said: "We have always loved baking together and we wanted to do something to help from our homes. All of our family and friends have been baking a lot recently so we thought it would be a great way to raise money." Realising that baking ingredients had become more than difficult to come by, Eliza added: "We know that baking ingredients aren't that easily accessible in the shops, so we wanted to provide a kit so everyone who wants to can share in this baking craze."

Motivated by their close ties to the NHS, the pair's aunt and uncle, as well as their close family friends have been working on the frontlines. "We have been clapping every Thursday - we use our baking equipment such as pots and pans to make a lot of noise," said Rose.

READ: Charity T-shirts we love that support the NHS

Eliza and Rose love watching The Great British Bake Off

Keen bakers from a young age, Eliza and Rose are both huge fans of The Great British Bake Off. "It's always been a tradition in my household to sit down to watch it every Wednesday while it's on," said Eliza, "we've also loved the celebrity stand up to cancer bake off that's been on recently." As for Rose, she watches the show religiously, and it's her "favourite time of year" when it's on TV.

Asked if they had a favourite celebrity chef or baker, Eliza revealed that she's most inspired by GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain: "her recipes are always so interesting and flavourful," she said. As for Rose, she replied: "Rahul Mandal - who is also a previous Bake Off winner. I loved his sweet personality on the show!"

Launched just days ago, these teens have already raised hundreds of pounds for the NHS. If you'd like to donate, head to bakekits.co.uk and choose between their different breadmaking, pasta and chocolate chip cookie kits. Prices start from £7.50.

MORE: Ellie Goulding surprises NHS bride with live virtual performance

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness movement to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness movement.