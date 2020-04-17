Storm Keating shares sweet memory from day she took baby Coco home following birth

Storm and Ronan Keating are still on cloud nine – three weeks after welcoming their second child together, daughter Coco Knox. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the new mother reminisced about the day she and husband Ronan took their baby girl home, by sharing a black and white picture of the three of them together smiling whilst Ronan gazes at Coco - who is peacefully asleep on Storm's chest.

"When we first brought her home. Can't believe she's 3 weeks old already! #CocoKnox #ourlittlegirl #youlightupourworld #suchagoodgirl #dotingdaddy @rokeating."

The family have certainly enjoyed the first three weeks of having two little ones. Last week they shared several pictures of their son Cooper enjoying the Easter celebrations as well as some alone time with his grandmother, with whom he picked daffodils from their garden.

"Happy Easter from the Keatings! Hope you've all had a wonderful day and filled your tummies with lots of chocolate! I know this little monkey certainly did (yikes) x #turningablindeye #eastercomesonlyonceayear #hopehesleepstonight #luckyboy #inhiselement #goodtimes #makingmemories," she captioned a sweet picture of Cooper holding a basket full of chocolate eggs.

The 38-year-old also shared a stunning shot of her post-baby body whilst wearing a bikini, leaving fans wondering what her secret was. "Wow you look amazing and you have only just had a baby," one fan wrote, whilst another one commented: "Wow you look amazing. How did you manage to get your pre baby figure back so quickly. You really do look stunning. "

The Australian producer announced her daughter's arrival last month, sharing a cute black-and-white selfie from her hospital bed. "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," she said at the time of the announcement. "Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating."

Proud dad Ronan added: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating." The couple, who married in 2015, are also doting parents to son Cooper, two. Meanwhile, the Boyzone singer has three other children - Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14 - with ex-wife Yvonne.