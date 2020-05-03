Mike Tindall shows off gorgeous garden flowers in new video Zara Tindall's husband was taking part in a challenge to raise money for two charities

Zara and Mike Tindall are self-isolating with their two daughters, Mia and Lena at the home in Gloucestershire, and thanks to social media the couple have been giving us a sneak peek at their gorgeous property for the last five weeks.

And this weekend, the couple, who married in 2011, treated fans to a glimpse inside their gorgeous garden. In a new video, posted on Mike's Twitter, the former rugby star can be seen laying on the grass, with a beautiful and rather large buddleia showing behind him. The buddleia, also known as the Butterfly Bush, is one of Britain's most popular summer flowering shrubs and it's a great addition to the garden for attracting wildlife with butterflies and bees being big fans of this shrub.

Mike was filming the 60-second video to take part in a press-up challenge in order to raise money for two children's charities, Action for A-T and the Sunflower Children's Action Group.

"Thanks @JSimpsonDaniel for nominating me! Apologies for the annoyingly loud bird! I nominate @AndyGoode10 @jimhamilton4 @mrskatebalshaw as she will make Balsh do it!" he wrote alongside it.

This isn't the first time that Mike and Zara have shared a look inside their home. Last month, Mike shared a video of himself sitting in what appeared to his home office, while participating in a video chat for the latest Joe's house of Rugby podcast. The spacious room featured wooden cabinets and shelving displaying a selection of framed photos, including one of the couple's pet dogs and what appeared to be portraits of their two daughters.

Mike and Zara live in a house on the Gatcombe Park estate, which is also home to Princess Anne, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977 and now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.