James Martin shares unbelievable news with fans - and you won't want to miss out The former Saturday Kitchen star is a triple threat

James Martin has delighted his fans with the big reveal of a top-secret project. But that isn't the only thing the former Saturday Kitchen host has been celebrating; he's also announced he's hiring a chef as well as resuming filming for ITV's Saturday Morning With James Martin next week.

Filming himself at the gorgeous garden of his beloved restaurant, the Kitchen at Chewton Glen, James explained he wanted to update his foodie fans about his recent good news.

WATCH: James Martin reveals his exciting new project

Panning the camera around the beautiful garden and showing off his vegetable patch, James revealed: "We are hiring here, we may be looking at another few bits and pieces that we're doing… let us know if you want to come and work in this fabulous place!

"And also, we're back filming Saturday Morning. We're back on Monday, all of next week. We'll have the new show hitting your screens in September."

But James definitely saved the best news for last – he's launching a new online shop to help suppliers who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

He teased: "A new thing I've been working on, it's taken months and months of planning, but we're nearly there. As you know I've been doing my best to help out so many different suppliers - fish, meat, veg, gardening – in this nightmare crisis we're all facing."

James revealed three pieces of good news

James went on to explain that instead of crashing the suppliers' websites, his team had been working 24/7 to create a dedicated space where he can connect the public with amazing kitchen essentials and top quality produce.

"It's a website shop that will enable you to get the produce delivered to your door, from fish to meat to gardening tools, to pans and pots. It's like a chef's larder. It's morphed into over 500 different items. We have Michelin-starred chefs making stuff for the shop too", he said.

"The money gets sent straight to them, I'm doing it to help and to keep them going until hopefully we're all back to normality. It'll give you the opportunity to buy the most amazing produce, delivered to your door!"

James' excited fans expressed their delight in the comment section, revealing they couldn't wait to see it go live. We'll be bookmarking the site too, that's for sure.

