It's official: Vicky Pattison is the best daughter on the planet!

The former Geordie Shore star revealed on Monday that her dad hasn't been feeling well lately, so to make sure he had a blast on his birthday, she treated him to what might just be the most incredible birthday cake we've ever seen.

Vicky explained: "Today was my daddy’s birthday and he hasn’t been very well recently so I wanted to do something nice for him... And this wonderful @cakesclassesandcutters creation certainly didn’t disappoint."

How incredible is that cake?!

The two-tier cake was split into two flavours, with the top sponge being lemon drizzle and the bottom a classic Victoria sponge.

The white gateau was decorated with blue, orange, yellow and blue icing that dripped from the top to the bottom, and was topped with a glittery Happy Birthday sign.

But best of all was the fact that it was covered with packets of our favourite childhood sweets!

From Drumsticks, to Love Hearts, Refreshers and of course Flying Saucers, Vicky's purchase boasted more sugary treats than the local corner store.

To top it all off, three huge, rainbow coloured lollipops sat proudly at the top of the amazing cake.

We can imagine it'll take Vicky and her family a while to work their way through all of that…

Needless to say, Vicky's fans were in awe of the photo.

"How amazing does this look!" wrote one, with another exclaiming: "This is amazing!"

We second that…