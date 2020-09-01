Ronan Keating has only been back from his holiday with wife Storm and children Jack, Cooper and Coco for a couple of days, but he has already suffered an unfortunate cooking mishap.

On Monday, the Boyzone singer shared a photo of his left hand, showing off a large gash underneath his ring finger which was held together with blue stitches. "What a dope. #ouch," Ronan captioned the snap. He later revealed the incident took place in the kitchen, holding his hand up to the camera during his Magic Radio show and adding the hashtag "#cuttingspuds."

Although Ronan has not revealed what meal he was attempting to cook, we like to think it was a hearty dish such as roast potatoes to go with a bank holiday roast. After all, Ronan and Storm are likely finding the cooler weather particularly noticeable following their holiday in Turkey.

Ronan injured his hand while cutting potatoes

During their trip, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a decadent outdoor picnic at Cıragan Palace Kempinski, an Imperial Palace and Hotel in Istanbul. Sitting on embroidered cushions with the backdrop of the beautiful building and Bosporus strait views on either side, Storm and Ronan enjoyed an al fresco meal with their children and close family friends.

Ronan and Storm enjoyed a decadent picnic on their fifth wedding anniversary

On the wooden table in front of them sat a huge selection of foods to choose from, including huge wicker baskets of fresh bread, champagne bottles, cheese and meat platters, as well as bowls of pasta salad, seafood cocktails and even a whole plate full of chocolate mousse dessert. How delicious!

In true holiday style, their tasty food did not end there. The Keatings also enjoyed an impressive feast during their boat trip in Bodrum including fresh fruit juice, meat, salads and dips. Considering their activities included kayaking, paddle boarding and jumping off the side of the boat for a swim, we're not surprised they needed to refuel!

