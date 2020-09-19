Pixie Geldof's decadent double-tiered birthday cake looks too good to eat The daughter of Bob Geldof recently turned 30

Pixie Geldof celebrated her milestone 30th birthday on Thursday – and we are drooling over her delicious-looking cake!

The daughter of Bob Geldof took to Instagram to share some incredible photos of her special day surrounded by family and friends, but honestly, we can't take our eyes off her double-tiered, heart-shaped cake.

The decadent-looking dessert is from Coven Bakery, and for £90, you get enough deliciousness to feed 16 people!

MORE: The Queen's chocolate cupcake recipe by the Royal Pastry Chefs - and it sounds delicious!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pixie Geldof reveals some surprising secrets from Princess Eugenie's wedding day

Pixie's cake was iced with vanilla buttercream and red frosting and decorated with edible daisy flowers, cherries, and more icing to resemble rainbows.

Written on the top layer were simply the words, "Happy Birthday". The bakery offers a wide variety of fillings, but with Pixie eating a plant-based diet, it's likely she went for a vegan option.

Pixie Geldof's birthday cake looks delicious!

While it's unclear what was inside the cake, Pixie had a choice of either vegan soft vanilla sponge with seasonal jam and vanilla buttercream, vegan chocolate sponge with cherry jam and chocolate buttercream, vegan chocolate, sesame and banana sponge with tahini buttercream or vegan spicy chai with seasonal jam and vanilla buttercream.

They all sound delicious to us!

Posting a heartfelt message to accompany her snaps, Pixie wrote in part: "Yesterday was the best birthday I have ever had despite the weird world we currently live in.

Pixie celebrated her birthday surrounded by her loved ones

MORE: Alesha Dixon reveals daughter's epic four-tiered first birthday cake

"My mad, beautiful friends, who make everything good, really did what they do best! I’m full on in love with you all!

"And my husband who makes everything seem wonderful, made everything perfect. So, it was one hell of a journey!

Pixie with her husband George

"Hello 30s, so long 20s, you may not be missed but you’ll sure be remembered."

Pixie is married to George Barnett. The couple wed in Deia, Majorca, in June 2017, in a lavish ceremony with famous friends including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Nick Grimshaw among those in attendance.

Pixie's closest friends Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe were bridesmaids for the special day.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.