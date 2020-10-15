Ruth Langsford's very healthy brunch is the perfect way to start your day Delicious!

Ruth Langsford showed off the fruits of her labour on Thursday morning as she gave her Instagram followers a peek at her very healthy brunch – and it looks delicious!

The Loose Women panellist started her day right, whipping up an omelette along with mushrooms, spinach, sliced avocado and two slices of buttered brown toast.

The TV star, who is an excellent home cook, made sure she fuelled up for the day as she was busy working on her QVC range. Ruth, 60, later modelled her new parka on Instagram Stories, fashionably giving a twirl on the QVC set.

The Ruth Langsford Faux Fur Trim Parka Coat is currently on sale for £98.50, reduced from £116. The coat has a removeable hood with a faux fur trim and features a zip front fastening, plus zip details along the chest and pockets. On QVC's website, the wintery number is described as a "cold weather staple will help keep you warm and dry in classic style".

Ruth showed off her healthy meal

Ruth loves cooking for her friends and family, including her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, the mother-of-one said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home.

Ruth modelling her parka coat

"I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

