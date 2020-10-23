Cat Deeley's amazing birthday cake is extra special for this reason The star took to Instagram

Cat Deeley turned 44 on Friday, and gave her Instagram followers a peek into her amazing celebrations.

But most fabulous of all had to be her large chocolate birthday cake, which was all the more special seeing as it was adorned with the words: "Happy Birthday Mummy."

How sweet of her two sons Jack and Milo!

Showing off the mouth-watering gateau on Instagram, Cat's two boys could be seen sitting at the kitchen table as she zoomed in on her cake as music played in the background.

Cat showed off the cake on Instagram

So far, the presenter hadn't cut a single slice, and we have to say, we admire her will power!

Cat is currently living in London with her husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty, and their two sons.

The family had been living in LA for the past 14 years.

It is believed that they chose to come home in order to be closer to Cat's family, however in an interview with Stella Magazine in July 2019, Cat recalled an incident in which her husband and eldest son were caught up in a shooting, and admitted that American gun laws had made her consider leaving the US for good.

Cat has teamed up once again with Ant and Dec

"Things change when you have children and when you think Trump may get in for a second term," she explained. "But then over here we've got Brexit. If we moved to Ireland, there's the border situation. It's all a bit of a mess right now."

Birthday aside, it's been an incredibly exciting time for Cat, who confirmed last month that she would be part of the much-anticipated SM:TV Live reunion alongside Ant and Dec.

The famous mum revealed that the trio had filmed a special documentary, which will be aired before 2021, 22 years since the show launched.

