Duchess Camilla's day on a plate: what the royal eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner We reveal how to dine like the Duchess

The Duchess of Cornwall leads a very healthy lifestyle at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles enjoy gardening and eating hearty meals using fresh produce, much of which is produced at their own estate.

But have you ever wondered exactly what Camilla eats in a day to get that glowing complexion and stay so fit and healthy at age 72?

We've uncovered her go-to breakfasts, regular lunches and favourite dinners. Read on to find out how to dine like a Duchess…

What does Duchess Camilla eat for breakfast?

Prince Charles keeps his own chickens at Highgrove, so it's no surprise that fresh eggs feature high on the royal couple's breakfast menu. According to Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, his mother is a huge fan of scrambled eggs so we imagine this is a breakfast staple.

Clarence House's official Instagram page also memorably shared one of Charles' favourite brunch recipes – cheesy baked eggs – which looked absolutely delicious. It's a protein-packed start to the day for these two.

An aerial view of Highgrove House where Camilla and Prince Charles live

What does Duchess Camilla eat for lunch?

Eating organically is hugely important to both Charles and Camilla, which is evident in the wide range of produce grown at their country home of Highgrove.

On a past visit to Singapore, Camilla spoke of how crucial it is to eat healthily and revealed she aims to eat as many good fats as she can – such as avocados, fish and almonds, according to Woman and Home magazine. The Duchess' lunches are therefore likely to be full of fresh, organic salads and fish.

We also know that the mother-of-two includes dairy in her diet. On a past visit to mark the launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society in London, Camilla suggested trends like 'clean eating' are "the worst thing to do". "It is this ridiculous dieting, cutting out dairy and all the things that are good for your bones," she said.

The Duchess also indulges in the odd treat

What does Duchess Camilla eat for dinner?

Personal chefs and family members have given us an insight into Camilla's dinner preferences over the years, and it seems they are big fans of good, hearty, British food. Former royal chef, Carolyn Robb, told Racked of the Duke and Duchess: "They were always very thrifty and economical. If we made roasted lamb and there were leftovers, we’d probably go and make shepherd’s pie the next night."

Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has also previously spoken of Camilla's meal choices. Writing in The Big Issue in 2018, Tom revealed that growing up his mother had cooked suppers such as chicken casseroles, steaks from the local butcher, cottage pie, baked salmon and the weekly roast chicken.

And spicy foods could be off the menu. Aol.com reported that Tom said at the US launch of Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book: "I like chilli and spice and garlic. And [Charles and Camilla] come from a generation where they don't really like chilli."

Camilla and Charles at a wine tasting in New Zealand

What snacks does Duchess Camilla eat?

The Duchess has a love for one extremely healthy snack… raw peas. On a school visit to Slough, England, Camilla told students: "I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet. I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas."

What does Duchess Camilla like to drink?

Camilla is partial to a glass of wine, just like the rest of us. The Duchess, who reportedly prefers red wine, is the president of the U.K.'s Vineyard Association and certainly knows her grapes.

Speaking at an event for the association's 50th anniversary, she previously declared: "People always ask me how I became involved in it all—well, first of all, I love wine; but secondly, my father was in the wine business, so I was brought up as a child drinking wine and water rather like the French."

