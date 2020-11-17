Gemma Atkinson's non-traditional birthday cake will make you swoon The former Strictly star has convinced us to ditch birthday cake...

Gemma Atkinson celebrated her 36th birthday at home with her daughter Mia on Monday, and although it was a pared-back occasion due to the coronavirus lockdown, she was still treated to some indulgent birthday treats.

GALLERY: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's family album: sweet photos of the Strictly stars with baby Mia

The former Hollyoaks actress – who shares her daughter with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez – took to Instagram to share several snippets inside her intimate day.

One of the videos revealed she had been sent a box of chocolate brownies and blondies – and after seeing how good they look, you'll be convinced to ditch traditional birthday cakes in the future!

Opening up the small brown box, Gemma showed off a sweet handwritten note which read: "Happy Birthday! Thank you for shopping with Alannah's Bakes & Cakes. Enjoy! Love Alannah x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson treated to special gifts on 36th birthday

According to the website, both the signature brownies and blondies have "a fudge-like texture, that is also melt in the mouth & super moreish," and they can contain ingredients such as Nutella, Biscoff, Oreos, fruit, and homemade jams and curds. We can't help but wonder what fillings were inside Gemma's birthday treats!

RELATED: Strictly's Gorka Marquez pens heartfelt apology after missing Gemma Atkinson's birthday

READ: When to book a Christmas supermarket delivery slot: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda & more

Gemma simply captioned the video: "Oh my!" so it seems as though she was pleased with her delivery.

The Hollyoaks actress seemed delighted with her decadent birthday brownies

The former Strictly star unfortunately couldn't spend her special day with Gorka, who is currently filming the new series with his celebrity partner Maisie Smith. However, Gemma wasn't far from Gorka's mind and the professional dancer paid the sweetest tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram.

Sharing a series of throwback photos, Gorka confessed he was upset he couldn't celebrate the occasion in person.

One of the cute photos Gorka shared on Gemma's birthday

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BABY!!" he wrote. "Sad I can't be there to celebrate with you and Mia your day like you deserve. You are the most amazing mum and girlfriend in the world! Kind, funny, humble, caring, talented, strong and I am so grateful to have you by my side.

"I'm sorry I can’t give you a birthday kiss but you have my kisses forever. TE AMO. Feliz cumpleaños @glouiseatkinson [I love you, happy birthday in Spanish]."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: who's single, who's married and who's dating who