We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Turkey, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding are all traditionally eaten around the festive season, but there are plenty of weird and wonderful meals and snacks available if you're after something different this year.

Supermarkets such as Teso, Lidl and Aldi have released a number of tasty treats that you've likely never tried at Christmas. We're talking bizarre pizza toppings, festive flavoured sausages and more foods that will likely divide the nation.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

Intrigued? Keep scrolling to see our top picks to try this year…

Aldi's unusual Christmas foods

Two-metre pig in blanket, £2.99, Aldi

If you love pigs in blankets but the mini bite-sized treats not enough to satisfy your hunger, then Aldi has released two-metre-long version – perfect as a centrepiece.

Chorizo pigs in blankets, £1.99, Aldi

Go for a spicy version with the supermarket's chorizo wrapped in sweet pancetta blankets.

Vegan no pigs in blankets, £1.99, Aldi

Vegans will be rushing to try Aldi's meat-free pepper and herb vegan ‘pig’ hand-wrapped in crispy puff pastry, which is available from the 19 December.

Tesco's unusual Christmas foods

Turkey and stuffing bites, £1.50, Tesco

Getting hungry waiting for Christmas dinner to cook? Try these turkey and stuffing potato snacks, which are sure to get your tastebuds ready.

READ: Your virtual Christmas party is saved! Here’s how to do cocktails and karaoke at home

Pigs in blankets peanuts, £1.50, Tesco

Coated peanuts are a favourite pub snack, so why not give it a Christmas twist with these pigs in blankets version?

Iceland's unusual Christmas foods

Turkey and cranberry Turkey Twizzlers, £1.50, Iceland

Who said turkey is just for Christmas day? Iceland has launched Christmas turkey and cranberry Turkey Twizzlers, bursting with sweetened dried cranberries, sage, rosemary and thyme flavours.

Sainsbury's unusual Christmas foods

Puff pastry mince pies, £1, Sainsbury's

Calling all mince pie fans! Sainsbury's is the place to get your hands on a different version of the festive favourite. Not a fan of shortcrust pastry? These puff pastry mince pies could be just up your street.

MORE: James Martin's genius gravy hack will revolutionise your Christmas dinner

Mince pie Mr Kipling slices, £1.50, Sainsbury's

Or try these Mr Kipling slices which feature spiced apple jam and a mincemeat flavour fruit sponge.

Lidl's unusual Christmas foods

Christmas pizza twists, £2.49, Lidl

Where to start? Lidl has plenty of non-traditional foods to try, including Christmas pizza twists. The tasty snacks come in either turkey and brie or camembert and caramelised red onion.

Mince pie sausages, £1.99, Lidl

Those who love bangers and mash or toad in the hole should feast their eyes on the supermarket's mince pie flavoured sausages. Containing raisins, Bramley apple, orange and lemon zest and spices, they'd make a great addition to a leftover sandwich!

Pigs in blankets pizza, £3.29, Lidl

Back by popular demand is Lidl's pigs in blankets pizza. The stoned-baked sourdough base is topped with a Mediterranean style tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, cranberry sauce and, of course, pigs in blankets.

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's one-pot vegan Christmas recipe is a game-changer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.