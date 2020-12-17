What will Pippa Middleton and James Matthews eat at Christmas? Spencer and James' mum makes an unusual Christmas roast

While Kate Middleton often celebrates Christmas with her husband Prince William and the royal family, feasting on traditional turkey with all the trimmings, her sister Pippa Middleton may have a very different tradition at home with husband James Matthews.

The 37-year-old, who is reportedly expecting her second child, may swap turkey for lamb – a dish that is considered James and Spencer Matthews' mum Jane's speciality.

During his recent podcast, Spencer & Vogue, the former Made in Chelsea star and his wife Vogue Williams discussed the unusual Christmas roast they plan to enjoy this year.

"Spenny's mum does this lamb roast, right? And you are never ever going to taste a better meal in your life," the Irish model said.

Spencer agreed, replying: "It is leaps and bounds better than everyone else's mums. I know everyone thinks their mum cooks the best roast. Well, they don't, my mum does...It is so delicious!"

"I can attest to that. No offence mum, you make a great bolognese," Vogue continued, and Sandra quickly commented on the Instagram video: "I absolutely agree having tasted and eaten Jane’s roast lamb delicious."

"So we're not even going to have a [expletive] dry turkey," Vogue said. We wonder if Spencer's brother James, Pippa and their two-year-old son Arthur will be joining them for a lamb roast – or trying to recreate their own version at their £17million mansion in west London.

Perhaps their choice of dessert may be more traditional like the royal family tend to enjoy. Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed Her Majesty and Co generally dine on Christmas pudding.

"The pudding was made in pudding basins, turned out, decorated in holly, doused in brandy and then the palace steward would carry it, flaming, into the royal dining room," said Darren. "It was so traditional."

Pippa gave fans a glimpse of her beautiful Christmas tree at home with James

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister recently posed for a photo showing off her festive jumper and home decorations for Christmas jumper day. As she joined pupils of Mary Hare School, an academy for deaf children and young people, Pippa inadvertently revealed her beautiful Christmas tree.

The couple's tree may only be slightly taller than Pippa, but it as been decorated beautifully with a red and white colour scheme formed of Santa Claus, snowflake and house-shaped baubles.

