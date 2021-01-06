Tyra Banks looked brilliant in blue this week when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories in a stunning one-piece to tease some tasty news!

The model wore the swimwear for artwork for her SMiZE Cream ice cream and she hasn't lost her supermodel status.

In the photo, Tyra was posing in the low-cut outfit and flowers and colourful swirls had been superimposed on, and around her.

She captioned the photo: "Been in the @smizecream factory. Any guesses on what flavors we're working on?"

The star's new business is "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and her first flavour released was Breakfast All Day.

She posted details of the unusual combination on Instagram when she revealed: "Made with meatless bacon, toasted waffles, & maple syrup caramel, this flavor is perfect to enjoy morning, noon and night! Because it’s SMiZe o’clock all the time."

Tyra stunned in the artwork for her new business

Tyra discussed her products on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, when she said: "Inside every serving of SMiZE Cream, is an edible truffle-icious cookie dough surprise. And you have to search dig and find it, so it’s like game-ification. It’s all natural and it’s all good!"

Judging by her new post she has some brand new tastes to add to her every-growing combinations.

Tyra recently shared insight into her family's healthy diet when she posted a photo of a colourful pizza topped with an assortment of different vegetables on social media.

Tyra looks great in blue!

She said she had been inspired to make the yummy dinner for her young son, York.

The mouth-watering snapshot was captioned: "Who says foodie deliciousness can’t be healthy? Cuz I beg to differ, boo."

The protective mum prefers to keep York out of the spotlight but has occasionally shared photos of the little boy on Instagram.

Tyra shares York with her ex-partner Erik Asla.

