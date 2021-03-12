Coleen Nolan treated to the most unbelievable lockdown birthday cake - and we want a slice! Happy birthday, Coleen!

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan marked her 56th birthday in style – despite the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the birthday girl shared a series of photos from her morning after being treated to an unbelievable birthday cake from her loved ones.

The decadent cake, which was complete with cream coloured frosting and buttercream, boasted a large teacup on the top, with the words, "#Cuppa with Col," emblazoned across it. Alongside the delicious-looking sweet treat were several bowls, pink balloons and lots of gifts and cards.

"So I came downstairs to this this morning… I can't tell you how emotional I felt reading all the cards on the balloons from family and friends," she wrote in the caption.

"I loved my presents so much! "More importantly I love my kids @iamshanenolan @jakeroche @ciarafensome more than life itself!! Thank Cis for sorting it all out! And @maddiewahdan @maxxinnes and Georgia I couldn’t ask for better partners for my kids! I love you all! Xx"

Her Loose Women colleague Ruth Langsford was one of the first to reply, saying: "How wonderful... they must quite like you!! Happy Birthday kiddo." Nicola McLean added: "Happy birthday babe have a spiced rum."

One fan remarked: "Happy birthday x your cake is gorgeous." Another post read: "Love all this, Happy birthday."

