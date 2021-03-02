Jamie Oliver divides fans with very unusual pizza topping ingredient Will you be trying this recipe?

Pineapple on pizza is enough to divide foodies, but Jamie Oliver sparked even more of a reaction when he shared his recipe for "my favourite speedy sausage pizza".

The celebrity chef revealed the secret, sweet ingredient he loves to top his pizza with… red grapes!

Taking to Instagram, Jamie shared a photo of the tasty-looking creation with the caption: "Grapes on pizza... from last night's #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites ep! Who's tried it already and who's up for giving it a go?? #pizzalovers."

"Pineapple who?! Roasted grapes on pizza are a dream!" one fan replied, while another referenced Jamie's ten-year-old son Buddy, an aspiring chef: "Deffo giving this a go! Buddy's excitement for it has definitely piqued my interest!"

"It's the best, the burst of sweetness…" another agreed, while a fourth admitted: "I'm literally drooling."

Jamie's secret ingredient is red grapes

However, other fans weren't as convinced, with one half-joking: "You're killing a lot of Italians." "Grapes? On a pizza??" wrote one follower, accompanying it with a face palm emoji.

"I'm going to give it a go this week, I'm a bit dubious about the grapes," another posted, while other comments included, "I'd go figs before grapes..." and "Grapes? In winter?? Something in season would be better... sustainable choices."

The celebrity chef shared this photo of his family ahead of his TV show airing

Jamie's sausage recipe featured on his TV show Keep Cooking Family Favourites and can also be found in his new book, 7 Ways. Ahead of the programme airing, the doting father-of-five shared a gorgeous photo with his wife Jools, his son Buddy and his youngest child River, four.

"30 minutes to go lovely people 'til me and the family are back cooking up and sharing with you some of our family favourites in #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites on @channel4 8.30pm!!" he warned his Instagram followers on Monday night.

At one point during the episode, Buddy can be seen going outside to the family's garden and telling mum Jools: "Mum, the pizza looks so good."

