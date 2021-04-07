Piers Morgan divides fans with controversial method for making tea The former Good Morning Britain star caused some outrage

Piers Morgan is no stranger to controversy – but his latest post on Twitter has truly divided his fans.

The former Good Morning Britain star sparked a reaction when he revealed the method he uses to make a "perfect" cup of tea, and it didn't sit well with many of his followers.

Responding to his son Spencer, who posted that the 'correct' way to make a cuppa is to put the teabag in first, followed by hot water and then milk, Piers revealed a very different method.

"No no no. Always milk first -> bag in -> water in. That is the only way to get perfectly stewed tea texture every time," he replied.

However, it wasn't long before hordes of tea-drinkers vented their frustrations over Piers' apparent incorrect tea-making skills.

"For the first time in a long while you are completely completely wrong, Mr Morgan. Tea bag in, water in. Leave for 4 minutes. Tea bag out. Sugar in (if that’s your thing) milk in. Stir," replied one follower.

Piers' method of making tea didn't sit well with his followers

Another wrote: "I like you Piers but you're wrong and disgusting and should be ashamed to be British for this behaviour. Milk last!"

A third added: "Sorry Piers, I agree with you just about all the time but @spencermorgan93 is right on this one."

One of Piers' followers even gave a compelling explanation for why milk should never be added to the cup first, writing: "There is a simple technical reason why you NEVER put milk in first when using a teabag. Tea infuses best when water is boiling hot. Milk in first will instantly cool the water by several degrees and impede the infusion of the tea."

Piers responded to a tweet from his son Spencer

Following Piers' dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain last month, the TV personality gave a tell-all interview to FOX's Tucker Carlson on Easter Monday. The interview delved into both his sudden departure from GMB as well as his issues with Meghan Markle.

Piers confirmed the interview with a tweet that read: "On Monday, I will give my first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain to @TuckerCarlson on his new @FOXNation show, with highlights that evening on his @FoxNews show."

In a jab at the Duchess' interview last month with Oprah Winfrey, he added: "Was I silent, or was I silenced?" along with a crying laughing emoji.

