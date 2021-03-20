Gemma Collins has been working hard on her fitness, and on Saturday, she displayed the results of her three-stone weight loss in a motivational workout video.

The 40-year-old highlighted her waist in a black crop top, which she teamed with black leggings and trainers, as she held on to exercise ropes in her garden.

MORE: Gemma Collins' lavish lockdown home – take a look

Admitting she was "terrible" when she first started her exercise regime, Gemma encouraged her followers to stay motivated in their own health journeys.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Collins rocks bubblegum pink for Drag Race appearance

She said in the clip: "Good morning guys, it's the GC, now I've just come on here quickly to let you know we're gonna be out of lockdown soon and it's not about how you look it's how you feel.

"I've been training since 7:30 this morning, yes it's Saturday, yes I'd probably normally be going shopping but do you know what, I have loved the lockdown because of the time it's given me and I've made so many changes in my life, so many right steps in the right direction."

MORE: Gemma Collins displays insane flexibility as she copies Victoria Beckham's signature leg pose

MORE: Gemma Collins highlights weight loss in surprising Tesco outfit

Gemma has lost an incredible three stone in lockdown

She added: "I'm just coming on here quickly because if anyone isn't feeling motivated today I hope I can motivate you and I hope you can be on the ropes and squat thrusting like me.

"And listen I started and I was terrible but I've got the buzz for it and I love it and hope you can too. Happy weekend."

Accompanying the clip, Gemma captioned her post: "REMEMBER!! SLOW and STEADY WINS the RACE!!

MORE: Gemma Collins emotional after revealing verbal attack that left her mother in tears

Gemma is more confident than ever

"My vibrational path is so high right now and bringing in the right people to my journey @cjfitness_1 @daviniataylor @sportiedoc @carolinejuniperpt_ @omnos.me.

"The universe sent you more than ever I know that everything comes to you when the timing is right for you."

Gemma's followers were quick to praise her efforts and inspirational words, with one writing: "Well done Gemma. Not just about losing weight it’s about feeling strong and confident and healthy - YOU ARE SMASHING IT!"

A second said: "What a great message. You look amazing." A third added: "Love how she has turned this lockdown into a positive!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.