Piers Morgan divides fans after sharing his controversial breakfast recipe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's nothing quite like the smell of hot buttered toast in the morning – that is until Piers Morgan tops it with a spread of truffle and artichoke pesto.

READ: The Queen's breakfast routine revealed in intimate portrait by Prince Philip

The former Good Morning Britain star caused quite the stir on Instagram on Tuesday morning after posting his unusual breakfast recipe: "Belazu truffle and artichoke pesto and Moroccan Genio cherry tomatoes topped on toasted Profusion organic rye & flax protein bread". That's quite the mouthful!

Piers Morgan is a keen foodie

Since his departure from GMB's breakfast show alongside co-host Susanna Reid, Piers clearly has more time in his mornings to whip up experimental creations in the kitchen. This recipe, in particular, has divided his 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The broadcaster shared his decadent creation on Instagram along with the caption: "BREAKING: I've created the greatest breakfast ever made" before going on to claim his tomato topped toast was "absolutely sensational" urging his followers to try it for themselves and thank him later.

Would you try Piers' truffle and tomato topped toast?

Fans were unsure on Piers' controversial breakfast, with many convinced his recipe was far more suitable for a light lunch.

Taking to the comments to slam the presenter for his tomato toast that was "too posh" for an average weekly shop, one fan joked: "Nice one, I'll just nip to Asda to buy all that", whilst another teased: "Do I need a mortgage to buy all this!?".

REVEALED: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' epic houses

If you're feeling adventurous and you did want to try Piers' toast recipe, Beluza pesto is actually available from most major supermarkets. Described as 'a blend of black truffles from Piedmont, artichokes from Puglia and aged Parmigiano Reggiano.' It's definitely a change from your usual jam on toast!

Belazu Truffle and Artichoke Pesto, £3.15, Ocado

Without Good Morning Britain to tie him to London, Piers Morgan recently relocated with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise to Newick, Sussex. The family have a second home there in the countryside, and it looks truly idyllic.

READ: Piers Morgan has moved out of London - see his countryside bolthole

The family have one other property, located in LA, which they haven't been able to visit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.