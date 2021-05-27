We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes has a variety of talents, singing, presenting, and now she can add food writing to that list.

On Thursday, the This Morning star surprised her fans as she announced her debut cookbook, At Mama's Table, would be released on 14 October.

The star looked incredibly glamorous in a green top with jeans as she posed in front of one of her culinary creations.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes and Marvin spoil Alaia-Mai on her eighth birthday

"OMG - Yessss it's finally happened..and it’s all because of YOU!!" she told fans.

The former Saturdays singer explained that the idea came to her after a friend said she should write down the recipes she made for her kids during the first lockdown.

She added: "What I didn't realise was that you would all love it as much as they would...honestly you're all so supportive of me.

"I get SO many messages daily asking how I've made dinner or what my hacks are getting veggies down my babies and for my weaning tips...well now you have all the answers."

Rochelle revealed that the recipes inside would be "simple, healthy (some naughty), delicious, nutritious family meals" as well as "time saving" ones.

"Because let's face it, we just haven’t got time to be cooking something different for everyone," she joked.

The star received a lot of support after making the announcement, with one fan writing: "Congratulations lovely!! I can't wait to try the recipes!"

A second said: "This looks great, as does your cooking on here," while her husband Marvin Humes added: "Massive well done baby. Just hope there's some of my inspirations in there!"

Rochelle has often taken to Instagram to show off her cooking ability, and she recently treated her daughter, Alaia-May, to a showstopping LA-inspired birthday cake.

The book was inspired by recipes Rochelle cooked for her children

The incredible creation featured multiple layers of delicious sponge, pastel pink and cream striped icing and "Alaia Hills" handwritten in edible ink.

The cake really was a showstopper, topped with a giant pink flamingo cupcake, fresh flowers and sprigs of green leaves - a cake of Instagram dreams!

The star admitted her little one turning eight was quite the family milestone. Sharing a heartwarming video to Instagram with photos of Alaia-Mai, Rochelle wrote: "Our first baby is 8.

"Happy birthday to the girl that made me a Mama. I'm not quite sure how I have an 8-year-old? But what a gem I have. We are so lucky she's ours…"

