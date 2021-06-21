Paddy McGuiness proves he's master of the BBQ with delicious pineapple dessert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

ITV star Paddy McGuinness cooked up a storm on Sunday for a Father's Day treat – and you won't believe how delicious his BBQ'd dessert looks.

Taking to Instagram to post a tutorial of his caramelized pineapple pudding, father-of-three Paddy wrote: "For all the Dads past, present and future! Enjoy it boys, back to the grind tomorrow. Tried my hand at a BBQ dessert! Never done it before, very tasty! Happy Father’s Day!!!"

The star could be seen slicing and grilling the tropical fruit before pouring a delicious salted caramel glaze over the charred pineapple. Delicious.

Known for his hilarious catchphrases and witty one-liners on the popular TV show Take Me Out, Paddy had fans in hysterics with his enthusiasm for the BBQ. His video was nothing short of his usual funny remarks as the star was audibly excited about his delicious pineapple dessert.

The star is quite the master of the BBQ

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Paddy's caramelized creation. "MasterChef here thy come. Looks lush," wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Omg I'm drooling."

A third fan was seriously impressed with Paddy's skills, writing: "Wowzers you are a man of many talents!"

The TV star whipped up the fruity dessert on his Big Green Egg barbecue, which retails from £780 for their smallest size.

If you're looking to uplevel your BBQ game this summer, the Big Green Egg claims to be the "Best-way to achieve restaurant-quality food at home". Sounds tempting.

Paddy enjoyed the sun with wife Christine in their garden

The I Can See Your Voice host lives with his wife Christine McGuinness and their three children, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity in their £2.1million country home in Cheshire.

The Top Gear presenter often shares the highs and lows of family life on his Instagram feed, giving fans a glimpse into their luxe family home.

