Serena Williams is such a doting mom, as she proved once again on Sunday in the sweetest video with her daughter Olympia.

The tennis icon took to Instagram, where she posted a video which showed her and her little girl baking a cake – although it didn't go as smoothly as they had hoped!

"What are you making Olympia?" Serena asked her daughter as the youngster stirred something in a bowl. "Rainbow cake," her daughter replied.

"Rainbow cake? I thought it was sprinkle cake, look at our sprinkle dough," Serena continued, holding up a spoon before saying: "I think we need to add some more milk."

Olympia got a little carried away at that moment, though, and poured in more milk than expected, causing Serena to shriek, "Just a little bit!"

"Sorry," Olympia offered.

Serena and Olympia took on a rainbow cake recipe

Teasing her daughter, Serena added more flour to fix the cake mix, saying: "We're not going to measure because it's Olympia's cake and Olympia doesn't measure."

Olympia then sneaked some sprinkles on a spoon, to which Serena feigned shock before finishing by saying: "And we are bakers, Olympia and Serena."

"Momma," said Olympia, and Serena agreed: "Olympia and Momma!"

Serena captioned the cute clip: "Olympia's recipe for the win," and her fans rushed to the comment section to share their approval.

"Love how she insists on Mama! Beautiful family Serena," wrote one. Another commented: "I love how down-to-earth she is growing up," and a third added: "That cake will be yummy."

The tennis pro shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian

The 39-year-old and her husband, tech founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter back in 2017, and she celebrated her fourth birthday on Wednesday.

Serena occasionally shares glimpses of her family life with her fans, and a couple of months ago, they were delighted by a photo of the proud mother-of-one and her mini-me in matching outfits. Little Olympia wore a sweater with the words 'I got it from my mama' across the chest, while Serena's simply read: 'Mama'. Bless!

