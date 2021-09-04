Fearne Cotton's decadent pink birthday cake was a gift from this surprising celeb The Happy Vegan author turned 40 on Friday

Fearne Cotton celebrated a milestone birthday on Friday as she rang in her 40th with friends and family.

The TV star shared a sweet video on Instagram of her loved ones singing 'Happy Birthday' to her as her husband Jesse Wood presented her with a delicious-looking cake.

But it seems Fearne was treated to more than one mouth-watering dessert to mark her special day.

WATCH: Fearne Cotton overcome with emotion during celebratory 40th birthday dinner

On Friday, Fearne revealed that she had been sent a decadent birthday cake by none other than Craig David!

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Fearne's cake looked like a work of art and featured pink icing with gold and dark pink decorations and pink roses on top.

"Happy 40th Birthday Fearne" was attached to the top in gold lettering and the cake also had the effect of icing dripping down the sides. Yummy!

Captioning the snap, a surprised Fearne wrote: "Oh my god @craigdavid thank you angel friend."

Fearne was treated to a decadent cake from Craig David

As if that wasn't enough, on Saturday, the former Radio 1 star revealed her other cake, but this time it was covered in what appeared to be chocolate and fresh fruit with a large number four and zero on top.

Fearne marked her milestone birthday with a beautiful selfie alongside a candid post in which she listed 40 things that she has learned during her life so far.

Some of those lessons included: "Being human is often hard. I have regrets. You can never be too kind. I don't need to prove anything. I want to be liked, I know it should not matter but for most of us it does and that's OK."

Fearne appeared to have had at least two birthday cakes

Her good friend Holly Willoughby was among the first to comment on the post, writing: "Happy Birthday beautiful girl," followed by a red heart emoji.

Holly also declared her love for her friend with a celebratory throwback photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories on Friday night.

Pouting for the camera, Holly looked stunning sporting a blue military-style jacket, while her trademark blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Fearne's close friend Holly Willoughby shared this throwback

Penning a sweet tribute to Fearne – who looked wild in a neon yellow animal print dress with a crown superimposed on her head – Holly wrote: "Love you Cotton Chops!"

She also added a flashing gif which read: "Happy Birthday", and another of the number 40.

