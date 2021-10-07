The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has made his cooking TV debut on American programme The Today Show. The 22-year-old photographer, who is married to US actress Nicola Peltz, surprised viewers by whipping up a traditional English breakfast dish on the popular show.

MORE: How to make a pumpkin spice espresso martini for home cocktail parties

Brooklyn rustled up an egg, bacon and sausage sandwich and revealed that he developed his passion for cooking in lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham make his breakfast sandwich

He told hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly: "I've always loved food and then obviously when quarantine hit I really started to get into it. My fiancée started filming me and I started posting it, and it's just something that I love doing."

Brooklyn went on to explain that his dad David is the cook in the family. "He likes to cook anything," said Brooklyn. "Risotto, pasta… he loves to cook steak."

Carson Daly asked Brooklyn when one would eat his breakfast sandwich, to which he replied: "Every morning." The budding photographer also raved about his favourite cooking pan which is a cast-iron skillet, before going on to demonstrate cooking bacon and sausages. "English bacon is the best bacon," he said.

MORE: Advent calendars for tea lovers – countdown to Christmas with a luxury brew

LOOK: Victoria Beckham confesses her favourite snack is 'boring'

Brooklyn's sausage, bacon and egg sandwich

Brooklyn's sausage tip is to slice them in half when fully cooked, and it then becomes 'like a patty', as Carson observed. "My great-grandma taught me how to make this, so it's really special to me," added Brooklyn.

The order of construction of said breakfast sandwich is to first place the sausage onto white bread, followed by the bacon – or "pork on pork" as Hoda commented – followed by a large dollop of ketchup. You then "squish it down" and cut it in half.

Tasting the sandwich, Hoda exclaimed: "Brooklyn, it was your first time, you did great honey!"

Mum Victoria told fans of Brooklyn's achievement

On Instagram, Brooklyn's parents posted proud messages of support on their Stories. David wrote: "Well done Bust, so good x," and mum Victoria posted, "Well done Brooklyn!! We love you!"