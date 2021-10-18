Sarah Ferguson looks SO excited by her birthday cake - see photo The Duchess of York celebrated her 62nd birthday

The royal family are no stranger to a party, yet Sarah Ferguson opted for an understated celebration to mark her 62nd birthday last Friday – and just wait until you see her cake.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of personal photos in light of her special day, the Duchess of York could be seen blowing out a candle on a decadent slice of tiramisu – an Italian dessert consisting of layers of sponge cake soaked in coffee and brandy or liqueur with powdered chocolate and mascarpone cheese.

She captioned the post: "Thank you so much to everyone for the kind and thoughtful birthday messages," as she tucked into the indulgent dessert at a London restaurant.

The royal family are evidently a fan of cake. Especially the Queen, who is said to enjoy a slice of her favourite chocolate biscuit cake every day!

Sarah's tiramisu was topped with a strawberry and birthday candle

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told HELLO! that the monarch is such a huge fan of chocolate biscuit cake, leftovers were known to be packaged up and sent to Windsor Castle so she could tuck into them over a weekend!

In the other two photos posted to Sarah's Instagram page, the mother-of-two could be seen perched on a rock in front of a scenic view of the Scottish Highlands. It's likely that the snaps were taken on The Queen's Balmoral Estate, where the royal was invited to spend her summer holidays this year.

Sarah spent time at Balmoral over the summer

According to The Daily Mail, despite not being a regular visitor in recent years, the Duchess received an open invitation to spend time at the Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Sarah's post comes after her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie shared a photo of the two of them to mark the special occasion on Friday. Posting to her Instagram account, she shared a photo that showed the pair embracing each other. The mum-of-one had a simple caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Happy Birthday to my dearest Mumma.. @sarahferguson15."