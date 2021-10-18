The best vegan Christmas food 2021: Tesco, M&S, Asda & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas is quickly approaching, and if you are wanting to get ahead this year, why not start planning the all-important food shop?

With many of us turning to plant-based diets for the various health and environmental benefits, Christmas may seem like a tricky time of year. But have no fear as we have rounded up the very best vegan Christmas food on the supermarket shelves for 2021.

From Tesco to Marks and Spencer and more, the supermarkets have a wide range of mouthwateringly delicious plant-based options available so that you don’t have to miss out this festive season, check out our top picks below…

Marks and Spencer

Plant Kitchen Vegan Beef Wellington (Serves four)

Plant Kitchen Vegan Beef Wellington, £15, Marks and Spencer

This wheat and pea-based vegan Wellington is topped with a mushroom duxelle and wrapped in puff pastry, and would work perfectly as a turkey alternative.

Plant Kitchen Vegan Melt in The Middle Chocolate Pudding (Serves six)

Plant Kitchen Vegan Melt in The Middle Chocolate Pudding, £10, Marks and Spencer

Forget Christmas pudding and say hello to your new favourite dessert. This coconut milk based sponge has a hidden centre of smooth chocolate sauce, yum!

Tesco

Tesco Free From Salted Caramel Smash Bauble (158G)

Free From Salted Caramel Smash Bauble, £4, Tesco

Speaking of desserts, check out this vegan chocolate Christmas bauble that comes with white chocolate buttons. Not only does it sound delicious, but smashing it open will definitely keep the family entertained.

Waitrose

Vegan Party Pack

Vegan Party Pack, £20, Waitrose

Waitrose's vegan party pack will keep everyone happy, with red onion bhajis, sweet potato nibbles and an array of dips.

Vegan Jewelled Roast & Six Vegan No Pigs in Blankets

Vegan Jewelled Roast & Six Vegan No Pigs in Blankets, £9, Waitrose

This mushroom based roast comes with caramelized onions, chestnuts, apricots, cranberries and pine nuts. It is accompanied with six vegan pigs in blankets, so that you don’t have to miss out on anything!

Asda

ASDA Extra Special Vegan Turkey Style Joint with Caramelised Onion Stuffing (Serves up to five)

Extra Special Vegan Turkey Style Joint, Asda

If a nut roast isn’t really your thing, why not try out Asda's vegan turkey style joint? We're sure that the caramelised onion stuffing will be the star of the show.

Ocado

OGGS Vegan Mince Pies (four pack)

OGGS Vegan Mince Pies, £2.50, Ocado

After becoming plant-based, you might have thought mince pies would be a thing of the past. Luckily, OGGS have come out with their own vegan version, which is available to shop on Ocado.

