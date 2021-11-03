Amanda Holden enjoys girls' night with daughter Hollie - and the dessert is epic The BGT star enjoyed a night at Ave Mario

When she's not presenting Heart Breakfast or looking glamorous on our screens, Amanda Holden is often seen spending time with her daughters, Hollie, nine, and Lexi, 15.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share details of her incredible girls' night with her youngest, Amanda shared several photos from their decadent meal out in Covent Garden at Ave Mario. Posing with her mini-me, Amanda rocked a vibrant knit jumper and figure-flattering leather trousers, while her daughter looked ultra-chic in a red beret and silk neck scarf.

Amanda tucked into creamy truffle pasta with topped ribbons of truffle and a generous crack of black pepper before indulging in a seriously decadent dessert.

The Britain's Got Talent star shared a video of Ave Mario's Instagram-famous gelato tower, which comes as a mouthwatering fior-de-latte ice cream marbled with crunchy stracciatella chocolate. We wonder if Amanda and Hollie opted for the generous helping of caramel sauce too?

Amanda indulged in a delicious creamy truffle pasta

Making the most of her evening of Italian cuisine, the presenter also appeared to order a classic tiramisu, served on a regal silver platter and sprinkled with lashings of cocoa powder.

"This place is everything @bigmamma.uk", penned Amanda. "Not an ad - just a fan!" continued the star, who shared a photo of her quirky cocktail served in a ceramic vase resembling a woman's chest.

Amanda's gym-honed figure is no doubt owed to her healthy, active lifestyle, but that doesn't mean the mother-of-two doesn't treat herself from time to time.

"You have to enjoy life," she previously told the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

Amanda's daughter Hollie looked so chic in a red beret and silk scarf

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

If our meal looked liked that Amanda, we would splurge too!

