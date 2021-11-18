Brooklyn Beckham's 'cheesy' post sparks reaction from fiancée Nicola Peltz The star posed with an un-brie-lievably big cheese

Brooklyn Beckham has caused a stir with his latest Instagram post, showing him hugging a giant wheel of cheese. The 22-year-old star sparked a mass reaction among his foodie fans – including his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son looked delighted as he posed with the giant Gran Padano, preparing to cook up a storm in the kitchen. Brooklyn's cheesy recipe involved fresh lemon juice and a roasting tin... we wonder what he was rustling up? The star posed in a sleek, modern kitchen with a massive marble-topped kitchen island.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham makes cooking debut on live TV

Open shelving in the background revealed a stack of cookbooks, fresh flowers, dishware and a painting of the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Brooklyn's fans were quick to react to the post, with one joking: "Pretty cheesy" and another exclaiming: "CHEESUS CHRIST". A third chimed in with: "Not sure bro - that first pic is a little cheesy."

No doubt excited to sample Brooklyn's dish, his fiancée Nicola was a big fan of the snap, populating the comments section with endless heart-eye emojis.

Brooklyn posed with a giant wheel of cheese

Brooklyn recently told HELLO! about his foray into cooking, saying Nicola had inspired his love of trying new recipes and sharing them online.

He explained: "I've always been into trying new foods; travelling around trying different foods from different places. So I fell in love with it myself, my dad loves to travel and I’ve travelled a lot with my fiancée too.

The star took up cooking to impress fiancée Nicola Peltz

"Throughout quarantine, she always loves food and I love cooking for her. She loves salmon so I love trying to make new foods up for her. She started videoing me and then it was her idea to be like, 'Oh we should start hosting lives'."

Brooklyn also detailed what the couple eats the most at home, and it seems his dad David (a huge pie and mash fan) has inspired his love of classic British cuisine.

"I love English food – bangers and mash, pie and mash, fish and chips. I also love Italian food, especially making fresh pasta," he said.