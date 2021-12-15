Harper Beckham's surprising personality trait revealed in new video The youngest Beckham knows her own mind!

Harper Beckham might only be ten years old, but the youngest member of the Beckham clan has some seriously strong opinions about food!

In his new short film for VOGUE magazine, Cooking with Brooklyn, big brother Brooklyn Beckham revealed what growing up in his famous family with parents David and Victoria Beckham was like and how time around the dinner table was spent. The 22-year-old photographer, who has developed a taste for cooking in lockdown, surprised fans by revealing his harshest critic in none other than little Harper herself.

He said: "My little sister is 100 per cent the harshest critic in my family. By far!"

During his cooking video, Brooklyn treated his fiancée Nicola Peltz to three incredible dishes; cheese wheel pasta, broccolini and pecan pie.

Discussing his new culinary ventures, he revealed dad David – who counts chef Gordon Ramsay among his best friends – is his biggest champion.

Brooklyn revealed sister Harper is his harshest critic

He joked: "It's usually my dad who likes to try all the stuff that I cook. My dad cooks a lot more than my mum... My mum just likes to eat!"

Brooklyn also gave fans an insight into what life is like in the Beckham household, revealing mealtimes are sacred and devoted to catching up as a family.

Brooklyn has become a talented cook over lockdown

"Growing up in my family, growing up in England, when it was dinner time it was a very strict no TV, no phone type of rule," he explained.

The star has made some lifestyle changes since moving to the US with his stunning fiancée Nicola, saying he's embraced healthier options.

"The food out in the US tastes so different than what I grew up eating," Brooklyn said, citing bangers and mash and fish and chips as the staples of his youth.

