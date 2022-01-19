We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's that time of the year again, and love is in the air. Whether celebrating with your husband or wife, long-term partner or a newly started fling, or even your best couple of gal-pals, finding the right gift can be hard.

But, whether you're wanting to wow them or just subtly nod to the occasion, a Valentine's hamper is a fail-safe option. And we've rounded up the best of the bunch from Hotel Chocolat, Fortnum and Mason, M&S, Moonpig and many more.

With a whole host of chocolates, candles, biscuits and champagne, anyone would be happy to receive one of these.

P.S. no judgement from us if you're looking to gift to yourself! To quote Ru Paul, 'If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?'

Fortnum & Mason Valentine's Hamper

Kicking off with a real showstopping gift, this Fortnum's Valentine's hamper is for anyone pulling out all the stops. Known for their famous hampers, F&M did not disappoint with this romantic basket of goodies. Coffee, crackers and cheese sables nestle among chocolate, biscuits and bubbles for the ultimate pantry of tasty treats.

The Fortnum's Valentine's Hamper, £250, Fortnum & Mason

Biscuiteers Valentine's Hamper

Anyone who is yet to try Biscuiteers biscuits is in for a treat with this one. Combining a gift with a fun date night activity, this Valentine's hamper makes for a great surprise. Including 14 ready baked chocolate heart biscuits, piping bags, icing sugar, red food colouring, a set of colourful decorations and a step-by-step guide (plus a keepsake tin), it's perfect for young love, family fun, or those who don't like to go too wild on the day.

Biscuit Tin DIY Date Night Kit, £35, Biscuiteers

M&S Valentine's Hamper

If you've fallen for a non-foodie, then hampers may not be your first port of call, usually featuring an abundance of sweet treats and snacks. But, M&S has you covered. This sweet heart-shaped hamper includes a diffuser, room spray, fragrance oil, a single candle, a wax melt burner and a set of three heart votive candles, all with a calming scent of seashells. And, to make it even better, all the products are vegan – so everyone wins!

Library of Scent Seashells Heart Hamper, £59, Marks & Spencer

Hotel Chocolat Valentine's Hamper

This Hotel Chocolate hamper really is the way to any chocolate lovers heart. With strawberries & cream chocolate puddles, a 70% dark fruit & nut nano slab and a mini bottle of prosecco all on the menu, plus more chocolatey goodness, there's no other brand we'd trust more for our cocoa covered treats.

Way To Your Heart Hamper, £40, Hotel Chocolat

Cartwright and Butler Valentine's Hamper

Not one for sweet treats? This cheese and wine Valentine's hamper is sure to impress. Expect a great list of fine cheeses, chutneys, biscuits and a bottle of luxury Tonada Merlot. And to make it even more romantic, why not lay out a blanket in front of the fire for the ultimate romantic floor picnic.

The Ultimate Cheeseboard Hamper with Red Wine, £111, Cartwright and Butler

Moonpig Valentine's Hamper

If you won't be with your loved one in person this Valentine's Day, then Moonpig's prosecco gift set is a great way to celebrate long-distance. Including a small rose bush, Thornton's chocolates and a bottle of prosecco, all gift wrapped in a traditional wicker basket, all you have to do is add one of their famous personalised cards for a truly thoughtful gift.

The Prosecco Gift Set, £32, Moonpig

Harvey Nichols Valentine's Hamper

This Valentine's hamper is indulgence in a box. Champagne, espresso martinis, chocolate truffles and a whole lot more goodies worthy of the worlds most luxurious tuck shop are crammed into the iconic black wicker basket. We really couldn't ask for much more.

The Valentine's Day Hamper, £150, Harvey Nichols

The Body Shop Valentine's Hamper

A great gal-entines gift, The Body Shop juicy strawberry set – complete with shower gel, body butter, hand cream, body mist and a shower lily made from recycled plastic – is a lovely small gift for those you care about. And what's more, this gift will take them way beyond just the one day of celebrations.

Juicy Strawberry Big Gift Box, £32, The Body Shop

M&S Colin the Caterpillar Valentine's Hamper

Perfect for high school sweethearts and families, what better gift is there than Connie the Caterpillar? A whole caterpillar hamper, that's what. Including one big cake, mini cakes, white chocolate faces, sweets and a limited edition Colin bag, you could have a whole party with the goodies in here.

Colin the Caterpillar Love is in the Air Valentines Colin Gift Bag, £25, Marks & Spencer

Porlock Bay Champagne and Oyster Valentine's Gift Box

There are few more romantic foods than champagne and oysters. A natural aphrodisiac, the mighty mollusc's aren't for everyone but, just like Marmite, those who love them really can't get enough. This charming set comes with 12 oysters, a small bottle of champagne, tabasco, red wine vinegar, lemons, shallots and an all-important shucking knife for just £40.

Champagne and Oyster Gift Box, £40, Porlock Bay

