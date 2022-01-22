James Martin shares exciting news: 'It was a long-cherished dream' The TV cook is expanding his business empire

Calling all gin lovers out there! Chef James Martin has just dipped his toe in the world of gin-making, and we wholeheartedly approve.

The James Martin's Saturday Morning host took to his Instagram page to tell his followers the exciting news that he's created his very own gin. It's even won a prestigious spirits award in Las Vegas!

Proudly telling fans of his achievement in a new video, the star said: "Really excited about this…introducing my very own gin! Link in my story and bio to find out more and try it for yourself!"

You can buy James Martin's London Dry Gin on his website jamesmartinsgin.com, where it's priced at £34.95. Definitely one to try in the coming weeks.

His fans were just as keen to taste the gin as we are, with one telling him: "Wow, can’t wait to try this, so excited for you James."

Another wrote: "Got mine a few weeks ago keeping it for a special occasion," while one follower posted: "… and now you make your own gin… could you be any more perfect?!"

James Martin's own gin

James' gin website reveals: "It was a long-cherished dream to develop a tasteful Gin. Rich in flavour and a combination of traditional and bold organic botanicals. A real taste experience that every Gin lover would appreciate.

"After a year of development, testing, tasting and starting over, we have finally succeeded in putting together a unique product. We are therefore proud to present the first Signature James Martin's Gin.

"This handmade and slow distilled Gin is made in small batches and was honoured with a Gold Medal at the 2021 Las Vegas World Spirits Awards."

The gin contains Juniper, coriander, Angelica, Orris, as well as Valencia orange and Amalfi lemon zest. Ginger, pine, lemongrass and a few secret ingredients are also included. Sounds delicious!

