10 best Mother's Day chocolate gifts for 2022: From Cadbury to Hotel Chocolat, Thorntons & more

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and for those who want to celebrate their mum, grandmother, or other parent figure on 27 March, a box of their favourite chocolates is a failsafe option.

For some mums a box of the hugely popular Milk Tray is just the pick me up they love to see on Mothering Sunday, while Cadburys and Lindt bundles are equally a hit.

However, for some who want to give their mum a little extra treat perhaps Hotel Chocolat’s vast array of chocolate gifts may be the go-to gift.

While some love nothing more than a creamy Galaxy, or classic Dairy Milk bar, others may prefer white chocolate, or dark chocolate delights, perhaps even a more flavoursome sweet treat, such as salted caramel or mint flavoured delicious-ness.

There are boxes of chocolates to buy, but also hampers filled with all the chocolates you could ever desire, and even personalised creations too to add that extra special touch this Mother’s Day, and lucky for you, we have found the luxe chocolate gifts that are irresistible.

Cadbury

Cadbury chocolates are the ultimate chocolates, and have been for many years. While the classic Dairy Milk may be a firm favourite in the household, others may drool over a chewy Curly Wurly. Well, this bundle has it all, and can be personalised with a special message to the matriarch of the family.

Our top pick: Cadbury Mum’s Selection Box Gift, £20, Cadbury

Milk Tray

We know Milk Tray is a Cabury creation, but we believe it deserves a number of it’s own, because it is the only box of choccies my mum can’t say no to.

There are different sized boxes, but this contains 530g of chocolate bites; from the classic Truffle Heart to the Raspberries and Cream, this bundle also has Salted Caramel melt-in-the-middle nibbles to indulge.

Our top pick: Cadbury Milk Tray Chocolate Box, £9, Sainsburys

Hotel Chocolat

We all love Hotel Chocolat. Not only do they have a whole host of chocolates, from different flavours, to sizes, and even vegan options, but the bundles are also a head turner.

But why not go for something a little extra fancy for your parent this Mother’s Day, with this collection, which includes the popular Salted Caramel Buttons, Champagne Truffles, a miniature bottle of fizz, and more treats. It’ll be a Mother’s Day never to forget.

Our top pick: Hotel Chocolat Chocolate & Fizz Collection, £29.50, John Lewis & Partners

Thornton's

Flowers and chocolates are the go-to gift of choice when it comes to Mother’s Day gifting, and Thornton’s has nailed it with this bundle, which comes complete with a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates from the Continental range.

Shoppers can pick other bundles, which offer different floral bouquet, but we personally love roses and freesia’s in the Spring.

Our top pick: Roses and Freesia Bouquet and Continental Chocolate Box, £40, Thorntons

Selfridges

Looking to spend a pretty penny on a box of chocolates for your mum this Mother’s Day? Pierre Marcolini has you covered.

The box itself with its three tiers filled with an assortment of chocolates is just what dreams are made of.

Our top pick: PIERRE MARCOLINI Signature three-drawer chocolate gift box, £105 from Selfridges

Harrods

For those who have spent many years buying Milk Tray chocolates and flowers for their mum come Mothering Sunday, and are desperate to shake up their gift, Harrods has you covered.

The longstanding luxury department store stocks a vast array of confectionary and edible treats a foodie will revel in, but their own brand of white chocolate covered strawberries has piqued our interest as it is a little more luxe than the usual box of chocs.

Our top pick: White Chocolate Strawberries, £15, Harrods

Fortnum & Mason

Fortnum & Mason has a dedicated selection to Mother’s Day chocolate gifts, and it is, quite frankly, a chocoholics heaven.

From miniature collections, to large chocolate boxes, and chocolate coated delights, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

Our top pick: Fortnum & Mason Mini Shopper with Chocolate Truffles, £6.95, Fortnum & Mason

Laduree

Laduree is famed for the decadent molten hot chocolate and melt-in-the-mouth macaroons, but they also have a selection of other confectionary, including boxes of chocolate.

Not only do these tasty morsels taste great, but they also come in adorable packaging too.

Our top pick: Box of 28 Chocolate Squares, £16, Laduree

Lindt

Lindt is a rich, creamy and decadent chocolate we can’t get enough of, especially the giant Lindt Balls, which have miniature treats waiting to be gorged on inside.

Some may stock up on this variety over Christmas, like us, but you can treat your mum to this chocolate wonder for Mother’s Day too.

Our top pick: Lindt LINDOR Maxi Ball Assorted Chocolate Truffles, £15, Lindt

Charbonnel et Walker

Charbonnel et Walker are a chocolate gift we often wish we could indulge all to ourselves, but we never do, which is why it is even more of a surprise when someone splashes out on the luxe chocs for you.

Charbonnel et Walker have a wide variety of flavours from Champagne Truffles to Sea Salt Caramel, but for those who have a really sweet tooth we recommend the latter.

Our top pick: Charbonnel et Walker Sea Salt Dark Caramel Truffles, £16, John Lewis & Partners

