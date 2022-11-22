Michelle Keegan loves this stylish store-bought cocktail for serving at house parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has given us a couple of ideas about her favourite cocktail - while on a girls holiday over the summer, she wrote on Instagram: "Not lying my blood is now made up of 80% spicy margarita."

Then back in October, while on a girls night in with her makeup artist friend Emmy Clarkson, the 30-year-old actress posted a photo of a bottle of Tommy's Margarita, the sweet and spicy at-home cocktail mix by Pimentae.

Michelle Keegan posted this photo on her Instagram Stories back in October

Perfect for the festive season, we predict Michelle and Mark will be serving spicy Margs at their newly renovated home this Christmas. She could also re-use the stylish bottles elsewhere in the home, having been designed exclusively to encourage upcycling.

Pimentae Tommy's Margarita cocktail mix, £30.99, Selfridges

Founders Wynter and Alice were thrilled to see Michelle loving their cocktail mix, and are on a mission to add a little extra zing to the classic tipple. It strikes a perfect balance between sweet and spicy, with no bartending skills required.

Other celebrity fans include Conor Maynard, Maya Jama, and Jessie Ware.

