The Grammys' OTT charcuterie boards are too good to eat, literally

In a night which saw Billie Eilish become a 1965 Barbie, Miley Cyrus win her first Grammy and Taylor Swift sweep the floor with a record-breaking number of wins, the 66th Grammy Awards was a night to remember.

But let’s remind ourselves of what we all really wanted to see at the 2024 awards. What were the stars eating and did those famous charcuterie boards make an appearance?

To jog your memory, let us rewind to the 65th Grammys, when Jennifer Lopez was photographed alongside a blooming board of crudités, crackers and cheese so perfectly landscaped it belonged in an art gallery.

WATCH: Catch a glimpse of the charcuterie board at Taylor Swift's table

X (which was Twitter back then) went wild for the smorgasbord of savoury treats crafted by Silverlake Socialite, and even wilder over the fact that not a single celebrity appeared to touch the abundance of picky bits before them.

© Monica Schipper Lana Del Ray, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff we seated at a charcuterie table

The menu this year was much the same for the A-listers that descended upon the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Once again, the grazing boards were curated by Silverlake Socialite, who wasted no time in taking to social media to share her joys at being in her "Grammys era" once again.

The charcuterie connoisseur's Instagram-worthy grazing tables were equally beautiful as last year's, laden with strawberries and chocolate chips, vibrant dragon fruit slices, kiwi flowers, a selection of cheeses and more, tied together with a blooming floral display.

Needless to say, this year‘s charcuterie boards proved just as divisive with fans on X, who swiftly took to social media to share their thoughts on the untouched boards of goodies.

© Kevin Mazur Miley Cyrus was a glittering goddess amongst Silverlake Socialite's grazing board

"Are these charcuterie boards at the Grammys fake?? Because nobody is chowing down," quizzed a fan. "I wish they’d eat that food, I sure would have!" claimed another.

"The Grammy centrepieces are charcuterie, but there’s no forks and no plates. Because all the celebs are on Ozempic," joked another.

"I knew that was you the moment I peeped the tables! So happy you were chosen again! Bravo," gushed a foodie fan.