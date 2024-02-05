Grammys 2024: 8 moments you missed from Jay Z's shade to Killer Mike's arrest

The biggest night in music took place on Sunday and it was certainly a memorable one. Not only were there showstopping performances from the likes of Joni Mitchell and Billy Joel, but Taylor Swift also announced a new album after picking up her 13th Grammy.

But among all the glitz, glamour and celebration were some other moments you may have missed from the 2024 Grammys...

Oprah Winfrey danced to 'Flowers' © CBS Photo Archive Oprah Winfrey was having the time of her life during Miley Cyrus' epic performance of 'Flowers'. The talk show host was seen pointing and singing along to Miley's catch track, which won for Record of the Year. Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Oprah dances to 'Flowers' at the Grammys

Killer Mike was arrested and escorted out in handcuffs © ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock After picking up three awards at the Grammys, rapper Killer Mike was arrested for misdemeanor battery following an alleged physical altercation backstage. The musician, 48, was escorted out of the event in handcuffs after winning Best Rap Album award for Michaeland, and both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for 'Scientists & Engineers'. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed on Sunday night that the rapper was in the process of being released.

Taylor Swift misses out on Song of the Year for 7th time © VALERIE MACON While she may have made history with her Best Album win, becoming the first artist to win the prize for a fourth time, Taylor Swift missed out on Song of the Year yet again. It may come as a surprise to many that the musician has never picked up a gong in that category, despite being shortlisted for Song of the Year seven times over her career.

Law Roach came out of retirement to style Céline Dion © Getty Fashion legend Law Roach came out of retirement to style the one and only Céline Dion, who stepped out at the Crypto.com Arena in an elegant baby pink floor-length gown, paired with a caramel coat. The fashion designer, who is known for his work with Zendaya, Céline and Anya Taylor-Joy, announced his retirement from celebrity styling in March 2022 but returned for one night only as Céline made her surprise appearance. The singer took to the stage to announce the Album of the Year award, marking her first major public appearance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Jay Z threw serious shade © VALERIE MACON Jay Z threw some serious shade while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The rapper took aim at the Recording Academy for snubbing his wife Beyoncé, who has never won the Album of the Year award. Defending his wife, who has a total of 32 Grammys, Jay said: "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys… Never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work." Throwing shade on some of the other artists, he added: "Some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in a category."



Beyoncé hiding under her cowgirl hat © CBS A clip of Beyoncé "hiding" under her cowgirl hat went viral on Sunday night. Viewers spotted the musician attempting to keep a low profile during Fantasia Barrino's Tina Turner tribute. Taking to X, one person wrote: "Beyoncé girl we know that's you hiding behind the cowboy hat and blonde wig nice try," while another added: "Not Beyoncé pretending she didn't see Fantasia."

Miley Cyrus shades Liam Hemsworth © VALERIE MACON Jay Z wasn't the only artist to throw shade on Sunday night. Miley Cyrus seemed to reference her divorce from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during her performance of 'Flowers'. "I didn't want to leave you," she sang during the bridge before adding the line, "But had to." She then sang, "I didn't want to fight" before adding: "But we did." She continued: "Started to cry but then I remembered… I just won my first Grammy!"