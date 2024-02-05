Miley Cyrus' 5 unforgettable Grammys looks: The naked dress, glittering Gucci gown, more

A momentous night for music calls for a myriad of showstopping looks, right? Miley Cyrus seemed to think so as she came prepared for her first Grammy Award win with five outfit changes at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, the 'Flowers' singer, who bagged Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for her disco pop ballad didn't just take home the prize for best record.

From her barely-there chainmail dress to her feathered jumpsuit and glittering halter neck gown, Miley also bagged the best-dressed crown.

Here, take a look at her five dazzling outfit changes at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The red carpet 'naked' dress © Frazer Harrison The former Disney muse struck a sartorial chord in a custom Maison Margiela naked dress as she arrived on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Paying homage to her godmother Dolly Parton's signature 'do, Miley coiffed her chocolate locks into a voluminous bouffant á la 70s blowout, letting her cascading hair tumble to her shoulders in vampy curls.

The ethereal acceptance jumpsuit © Christopher Polk All eyes were on the Tennessee-born star as she graced the stage to accept her golden gong from Mariah Carey in a glittering halter-neck jumpsuit by Tom Ford. The sophisticated high-neckline that opened out into a backless design showed off Miley's peppering of patchwork tattoos, while the all-over beading added a touch of sparkle for her milestone moment.

The glittering fringed dress © John Shearer While most artists had taken their seats for the evening, Miley's wardrobe roulette was only just beginning. Taking to the stage, Miley served up yet another look as she slipped into a Tina Turner-esque fringed dress for her performance of 'Flowers'.



The lace jumpsuit © CBS Photo Archive Fresh from the stage, Miley was photographed behind the scenes in a lace bustier with a sweetheart neckline. The 'Wrecking Ball' singer stepped into matching fringed pants, adding a dramatic feathered shrug to her bejewelled ensemble.

