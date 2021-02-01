﻿
8 times Duchess Kate wowed fans with her cooking skills

The wife of Prince William is a secret foodie

22 best chocolate gifts you can buy online now for your Valentine
Sophie Hamilton
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge may have a private chef to create fabulous meals for herself and her family, but the mother-of-three also enjoys cooking herself and has demonstrated her passion on a number of occasions.

 

The royal loves getting stuck into food preparation during her public engagements, be it making bread from scratch, helping a charity make soup or decorating cakes.

 

Take a look at the photos below to see all the times Kate has wowed us with her cooking skills…

 

The time Kate Middleton made bread…

Making bread from scratch is a tricky business, but the wife of Prince William took it all in her stride in September 2020 when she visited London's Brick Lane bakery, Beigal Bake.

The royal heard about how the 24-hour bakery was forced to reduce their opening hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and how this affected employees. In the picture above, we see the glamorous Duchess donning an apron and mask to knead dough alongside her husband.

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes through the years

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton cooked soup…

The royal looked totally at ease as she and William chopped vegetables for a soup during a charity visit in March 2020.

The couple had visited Savannah House, a residential facility run by charity Extern, in County Meath, north of Dublin.

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton made a milkshake…

We all love a milkshake and looks like the Duchess does too!

Kate and William helped make Kulfi milkshakes at British Asian restaurant MyLahore in Bradford in January 2020.

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton made wraps…

Ok, so a wrap isn't really that difficult to put together – you essentially just pile in the ingredients and wrap them up.

Nevertheless, here's the royal helping to prepare some lunch at Aberdeen's Social Bite café, where she met with locals for her Early Childhood survey in February 2020.

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton made pizza…

Pizza making is super fun and the regal mother clearly enjoyed her day creating the Italian dish with children at Islington's Community Garden in January 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton made fancy canapes…

A step up from wraps and soup, Kate seriously impressed us with her canapes in 2011.

The royal attended a cooking workshop and reception at the Institut De Tourisme et d'hotellerie du Quebec in Ottawa, Canada.

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton made pretzels!

Ooh, we do love a good pretzel and Kate may just have inspired us to have a go at them ourselves.

The royal and her husband made the salty snack on a tour of a traditional German market in Heidelberg back in July 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
The time Kate Middleton decorated cupcakes…

Cupcake decoration is a real art and just look at Kate's concentration as she joins the cubs in their culinary task!

The Duchess paid a visit to a Cub Scout pack in King's Lynn back in December 2016 and got stuck into the cake icing task.

