Michelle Keegan stuns in black figure-hugging dress on night out to mark special family occasion The actress was in London and stayed at the Corinthia Hotel

Michelle Keegan was out on Tuesday night and looking as gorgeous as ever in a strapless figure-hugging dress.

The actress shared a fun picture from her London outing, and not only did she look stunning in her black number, which she accessorised with nude sandals and a Dior handbag, but judging by her big smile, she seemed very happy to be out of the house.

"Blurry city nights," she captioned the shot, which was taken outside the Corinthia Hotel.

Michelle Keegan looked stunning whilst out in London

The star, 33, seemed to be at the hotel to celebrate her mother-in-law's 60th birthday, as Mark Wright's sister Natalia also shared a picture posing on the hotel's stairs on Tuesday.

It would have no doubt been a night to remember. Earlier in the week, Michelle paid tribute to Carol on her Instagram Stories, wishing her the happiest of days.

Mark, on the other hand, shared a throwback picture of him and his mum and sister Jess on Monday, and wrote: "What a weekend celebrating mum's 60th !! @carolwright1 we couldn't love you anymore if we tried. Your kindness, your love and the fact that you ALWAYS put others first is what makes you so special. Happy birthday mum. Love you always xx."

Mark Wright's sister Natalia also posed in the hotel stairs

A possible dinner at the Corinthia Hotel wasn't the only treat for Carol. Last week, the former TOWIE star set up an incredible outdoor cinema at his parent's family home in honour of his mum's birthday.

Pictures shared on the presenter's Instagram stories showed an enormous projector screen set up in front of two glass lanterns on the lawn of his parents' garden. Carol, meanwhile, sat on one of several grey bean bags which lined the back fence.

Credit goes to Smith's Ultimate Outdoor Cinema, who have also installed the same set-up for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, and Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie Hinchliffe, who opted to watch Dirty Dancing.