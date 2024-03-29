Michelle Keegan is a bronzed goddess as she shares rare holiday photo with her mum

Michelle Keegan has become a global star since landing the lead role in the hit Netflix show Fool Me Once, but the self-confessed family girl still loves spending quality downtime with her parents.

On Thursday, the actress shared what appears to be a holiday photo with her mum, Jackie. Posted to her Instagram Story, the pair can be seen with their arms around each other while out for dinner.

They’re both sporting impressive golden tans and Michelle, 36, looks stunning in a colourful striped dress, bronzed makeup and her long hair worn in loose waves.

Michelle looked gorgeous as she posed with her mum

Michelle captioned the picture 'Momma' with pink heart emojis and tagged her mum, before posting an idyllic video of a beach shortly afterwards.

But the Brassic star doesn’t need to travel far for total relaxation. Last month, her husband Mark Wright posted a photo of their sprawling garden on their home renovation Instagram account, @wrightyhome.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's impressive outdoor pool area

The sunny snap showed the Heart FM radio DJ drinking tea with views of their hotel-worthy outdoor pool. He added the caption: "Will never get bored of this view".

The couple have been sharing their renovation journey on social media since 2021, and just last week they announced their latest venture - they've partnered with online fashion retailer Very on a new sportswear collection.

Sharing the news on social media, Mark wrote: "Absolutely BUZZING with this exciting news, we've collaborated with @veryuk on the new exclusive @aytee7 collection. Focussing on true performance sportswear, check it out and let me know what you think!"

Michelle has been working with Very on fashion collections for years now, launching her most recent spring edit earlier this week. It seems the Brassic star is a fan of a bright shade for the new season as it includes some gorgeous pieces, from a lemon yellow co-ord to a lilac spaghetti strap jacquard midi dress.