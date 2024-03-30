Michelle Keegan amazes in waist-defining jeans on sun-soaked Australia trip

Michelle Keegan has had a busy year so far with the release of her hit Netflix series Fool Me Once, and the star doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon as she is currently visiting Australia to film season two of the drama series Ten Pound Poms.

The actress seems to have found some time to step away from work, sharing snapshots from her trip Down Under on her Instagram Stories. Michelle, 36, looked effortlessly stylish as she posed in front of Tott's restaurant in Sydney wearing a pair of low-slung blue denim jeans, teamed with a sage green V-neck knitted top and Birkenstock sandals.

© Instagram Michelle posed in front of Totti's restaurant in Australia

Perfectly accessorised as always, the star completed the look with a cream textured tote bag, a pair of aviator sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a delicate gold necklace. Michelle wore her hair in a half-up style that highlighted her pretty features, opting for a natural makeup look with a bronzed base and a matte pink lip.

The former Coronation Street star followed the post with a video of sunny Bondi beach with the caption: "Beach is packed today for the bank holiday weekend."

Michelle looked gorgeous in a holiday photo with her mum

Michelle appears to have brought her mum Jackie along on her travels, as the Brassic star shared a photo of the pair looking sunkissed while enjoying a meal out together.

Looking glam as always, Michelle wore a colourful striped dress with her hair in loose waves, while her mum looked lovely in a navy floral strapless dress as she held a fan in front of her face.

© Michelle Keegan Michelle Keegan looked effortlessly cool in her light green Adidas Gazelle trainers

The Netflix actress previously shared more snaps of her trip with her followers, including dreamy beach backdrops and idyllic nature photos. One photo showed Michelle posing in front of an eye-catching graffiti wall wearing her flattering denim jeans paired with a white crop top, a cardigan, and pistachio green Adidas Gazelle trainers.