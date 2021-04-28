Kelly Brook looks sensational in check dress as she poses poolside The star enjoyed the sunshine

Kelly Brook has been enjoying the glorious sunshine that the nation has been bathed in recently, and she took the opportunity to pose poolside.

MORE: Kelly Brook's partner Jeremy Parisi's home is nicknamed 'The Ritz' – see inside

As the pool, which was decorated with a curved floor deck chair, a beautiful large vase and a whole host of foliage, stretched out behind her, the model flashed a killer smile at the camera.

Kelly looked beautiful in a pink check dress, as she brushed some of her luscious brown hair out of her eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook leaves fans giggling with hilarious filter

To the tune of Fat Joe's Sunshine (The Light), she joked: "Feels like a holiday but it's not."

In a second snap, the star appeared to be preparing for a photoshoot as a team worked on brushing her hair.

However, she didn't make it easy for the team, as she twirled around to give fans a glimpse of where she was shooting.

She also hilariously added the floppy nose filter to her video, which was sure to leave fans giggling.

Kelly looked beautiful in the pink dress

Kelly's luxurious shoot took place within a beautiful mansion that came with the serene pool, an outdoor dining area and even a large palm tree!

MORE: Kelly Brook unveils racy artwork at £3million home – and fans think it's her

MORE: Kelly Brook sends fans wild in crop top and leggings

Last month, the star floored fans when she unveiled a drastic new hair transformation, as she sported a side fringe and also had her tresses lightened.

Kelly was inundated with rave reviews from fans. "What a gorgeous hair do," said one. "THE FRINGE [flame emoji]," gushed another, with a third echoing: "Your hair looks beautiful."

Kelly often leaves her Instagram fans speechless with her flawless photos, and to mark Valentine's Day, she nearly broke the internet when she posted a sizzling picture of herself and long-time boyfriend Jeremy Parisi posing in bed without any clothes on.

Kelly is a presenter on Heart Radio

The black-and-white picture showed Kelly resting on Jeremy's shoulder with her left hand resting on his chest whilst they both looked towards the camera.

Her stunning diamond ring, which she has been wearing since July 2019, could also be seen on her ring finger.

"My forever Valentine / ma valentine pour toujours," she captioned it, alongside a red heart emoji.

Fans were quick to react to the daring picture, with many congratulating Jeremy for having Kelly in his life. "Such a lucky man," one wrote, whilst another said: "He's so lucky."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.