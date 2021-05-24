13 best gift ideas for the dad who has everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to shopping for the perfect present for your dad or father figure the great dilemma is: what is the best gift for the dad who has everything (or even worse, says he wants nothing *facepalm*)? If you have a difficult-to-buy-for man in your life, keep reading!

You’ll be relieved to know that we’re taking the stress and effort out of shopping with this gift guide of the best gifts for dad that he never knew he wanted – and definitely doesn’t have already.

From weird gadgets to quirky novelty gifts, unique personalized presents to luxury indulgences, check out our list of the best gifts for dad you can shop online.

Best gifts for the dad who has everything

Custom Retro Portrait Throw Pillow, from $24.99, Etsy

Etsy has an entire "Gifts for Dad's Who Have Everything" storefront, and it includes unique gifts for dad like this fun custom retro throw pillow emblazoned with his image.

Nightstand docking station, $49.80, Amazon

If Dad has everything, he probably has a ton of electronics. He can keep everything stored and charged up in style with this wood nightstand docking station available in three different finishes.

I Love Daddy This Much personalized book, $34.99, Wonderbly.com

A sweet and unexpected gift for a stepdad, dad or grandpa of young children, this personalized book with four different cover colors to choose from allows you to customize the story with the protagonist’s name (Papa, Daddy, Grandpa, etc), as well as up to four children's names and various looks for characters.

Sushi socks, $19.99, Amazon

Who doesn’t love sushi? And who wouldn’t love this set of sushi themed socks…

Customized Cartoon Pet Portrait, from $10.92, Etsy

For the dog or cat dad in your life, a unique portrait of his furry best friend. You’ll receive it by digital file for a quick turnaround and you can print and frame it any size you want.

Monogram bath wrap, was $120 now $42, Macy's

Macy's has a big selection of monogram gifts, from bathrobes to beer mugs and this 100% Turkish cotton bath wrap for a touch of luxury post-shower.

Toilet night light, $11.78, Amazon

If you're looking for a funny gift for the dad who has everything, this 16-color motion-activated toilet night light has over 9,500 5-star ratings on Amazon, with one reviewer claiming the device “literally saved my relationship”. We’ll leave it at that.

Bose Audio Sunglasses, were $199 now $179, Nordstrom

Dad will be able to take his music listening to the next level outdoors with state-of-the-art Bose sunglasses with bluetooth earphones built-in - perfect for the beach.

Beard kit with shaping tool and derma roller, was $34.99 now $22.98, Amazon

This comprehensive beard kit, which has a 4.5-star of 5 rating on Amazon, contains everything your bearded Dad never knew he needed. It includes not just the standard beard care products but accessories from a beard comb to a beard shaping tool and even a derma roller for stimulation and healthy beard growth.

SPGBK Foxfire Silicone Band Watch, $79.99, Nordstrom

He’ll stand out from the crowd with this crimson steel and silicone watch from North Carolina’s SPGBK, one of the many fantastic Black-owned and -founded brands featured at Nordstrom. It’s cool, sporty and stylish and has earned rave reviews. “Big, bold and eye-catching. Wore it to work and got so many compliments,” said one shopper.

Jonathan Adler Macho Mantiques Barbell Barware Set, $198, Saks

If he loves to work out AND enjoys a good cocktail, give him the best of both worlds with this unique brass barbell-themed barware set.

Custom comic book cover, from $295.64, Etsy

How about a hand drawn comic book cover featuring dad, or maybe even the whole family? On Etsy you can shop custom comic book covers, starting from around $75, that portray Dad as the superhero he is. We love the work by five-star Etsy seller Make Me A Comic - after you submit photos of your subjects, the artist will turn them into the comic book character of your choice. You can pick either established figures like Batman or or the artist can create a unique superhero alter ego instead.

Armani hedgehog cufflinks, $675, Giorgio Armani

Even if dad does already own a pair of designer cufflinks, are they as cute as these fancy little hedgehogs? We didn't think so.

