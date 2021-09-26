Avril Lavigne shows off her abs in crop top and jeans ahead of special celebration 37 already?!

Avril Lavigne gave fans a tease at a very special celebration to come with a series of clips from inside her home.

The singer shared videos of her and her friends drinking and enjoying some moments by the pool ahead of her birthday on September 27.

Avril posted several clips of her with her friends on her Instagram Stories cheering along as they clinked their glasses and playfully posed for the camera.

At one point, she showed off her outfit, which consisted of a black crop top with the words "THE 1990s" emblazoned on it in white that showed off her abs.

And with it, she donned a pair of flared jeans which she cuffed at the bottom and featured a cut at the thigh which could convert them into denim shorts.

She even wrote, "Birthday festivities begin !!!" on one of the clips as she and her friends celebrated her eventually turning 37.

Avril started the birthday celebrations a little early with her friends

The When You're Gone singer gave fans another denim with crop top moment recently when she shared a series of pictures proving that the summer heat may not be fully gone yet.

She posted photographs of herself in a figure-displaying combo of a light pink cropped vest and dark frayed denim shorts as she sat on a car bonnet.

Avril also included more photos of herself sitting inside the car and letting her blonde locks fall around her shoulders, while also showing off her incredible tattoos.

Fans went wild over the photos, especially her boyfriend Mod Sun, who commented, "What an angel! I love u so much babe! Best summer of my life."

The singer left fans stunned with her late summer snapshots

Others were similarly in awe, as one wrote, "Okay hot stuff," and another said, "Omg I LOVE THE PHOTOS!!!"

Many others continued their crusade for new music from Avril, as one fan commented, "MOM WE NEED THE NEW ALBUM PLEASE," and another added, "When's the single coming, love?"

